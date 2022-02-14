Toonami Bringing Back Cosmo Samurai for New Event

Toonami has revealed their plans to bring back Cosmo Samurai for a second season of shorts! It might be a while before the Adult Swim programming block goes through a massive makeover like it did with its last Total Immersion Event a few years back, but the block has been experimenting with a number of other fun projects that showcase it in a whole new way. The most notable of these came last Winter with a different kind of Total Immersion Event that imagined T.O.M. in the center of a new anime world, Cosmo Samurai. Now this fun experiment is coming back.

The four part non-canonical event first made its debut in February 2021, and Toonami has officially confirmed that Cosmo Samurai will soon be returning just a year later for a new set of four episodes. Titled Cosmo Samurai 2, these special episodes will kick off with the next broadcast of Toonami on Saturday, February 19th at 1:00Am EST. Picking up from where the last one had left off, it’s teasing a whole new kind of darker T.O.M. wreaking havoc. You can check out the promo for Cosmo Samurai 2 below as released on Toonami’s official Facebook page:

While Toonami had hit a rough patch towards the last few weeks of 2021, the first few weeks of 2022 have seen the block bounce back in a pretty significant way. This was sparked not only with the returns of special events like Cosmo Samurai, but the returns of some major fan favorites to the block like One Piece, Attack on Titan, Assassination Classroom and more. There have been some brand new premieres added too with the successful launches of Shenmue the Animation and Made in Abyss. Toonami’s most recent line up as of the Saturday, February 12th broadcast broke down as such:

12:00AM – Shenmue the Animation

12:30AM – Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2

1:00AM – Assassination Classroom Season 2

1:30AM – Made in Abyss

2:00AM – One Piece

2:30AM – One Piece

3:00AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:30AM – Cowboy Bebop

But what do you think? What is your first impression of this look at Cosmo Samurai 2? How did you feel about the first event last year? What are you hoping to see in the second batch of episodes?