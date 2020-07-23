Toonami Makes Last-Minute Schedule Change in Light of Adult Swim Con

In a couple of days, Adult Swim will give way to Tooonami as usual, and fans are always hyped for the Saturday anime block to go live. This coming weekend will see Toonami coincide with Adult Swim Con. And thanks to that double booking, fans have been informed a schedule change is coming to Toonami this weekend.

The information came from the official Adult Swim Facebook page earlier today. It was there a schedule for July 25 was shown to Toonami fans, and it turns out a Special Anime Short has been added to the lineup.

The late-night special will air at 12:30 AM EST, and fans expect it to include some teasers from Adult Swim Con. The short's debut will push back the airing of Paranoia Agent to 12:40 AM EST, so fans will want to make sure their TV recorders take that into account.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

As for why this change was made, it seems likely the short will be tied to Adult Swim Con. The event is slated to take place July 23 - 25. It will include plenty of updates on Adult Swim's mainline series, but Toonami will also be added in. The event promises to share more details on Blade Runner - Black Lotus and Uzumaki, two original anime series coming for Adult Swim. The latter series announced its full Japanese cast this week, so fans are hoping to see a promo for Uzumaki sometime soon.

You can check out the full schedule for this Saturday's Toonami below:

12:00 a.m. – Dragon Ball Super

12:30 a.m. – "Special Anime Short"

12:40 a.m. – Paranoia Agent

1:15 a.m. – Mob Psycho 100

1:50 a.m. – Black Clover

2:25 a.m. – Ballmastrz

3:00 a.m. – Naruto Shippūden

