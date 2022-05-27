Top Gun: Maverick Promo Turns Tom Cruise Into a Manga Star

Top Gun: Maverick is the latest movie to bring Tom Cruise to theaters, and it would put things lightly to say it is a success. After grossing $1.4 billion globally, the thrilling sequel helped revive the box office at several points this year. And over in Japan, the movie is being hyped with a special manga promo.

The update comes courtesy of Shonen Jump as the magazine released its new issue the other day. It was there fans were treated to a full-page ad for Top Gun: Maverick, and the editorial team went so far as to ink Tom Cruise as his own shonen star.

TOM CRUISE IN MANGA ART STYLE🔥



From Top Gun: Maverick Promotion in Weekly Shonen Jump Magzine pic.twitter.com/6fp1K2OBsL — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) September 19, 2022

As you can see above, the sketch shows Cruise in the cockpit of a jet, and he's channeling CAPT Pete Mitchell as expected. The character came to fame years ago when the first Top Gun movie saw the pilot undergo a series of extreme missions. And in this sequel, Mitchell returns to train a new group of pilots for a specialized mission.

Clearly, this manga promo looks on point, and it has fans wondering whether Shonen Jump needs a high-flying series in the vein of Top Gun. The military movie proved its appeal goes rather far. To date, the movie has grossed over $709 million in the United States and Canada. Its international gross is over $754 million, and of that, a solid $9.7 million came from Japan. So if there are any aspiring manga creators out there, it might be worth pitching a series similar to Top Gun if you have an idea...!

What do you think about this latest take on Top Gun: Maverick? Does this manga aesthetic suit Tom Cruise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.