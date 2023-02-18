Trigun Stampede Preview Hints at Vash's Early Life Flashback: Watch

Trigun Stampede has been bringing back several characters from the original anime series to join this new iteration of Vash the Stampede, including heroes such as Nicolas D. Wolfwood and Meryl Stryfe and villains such as Knives, Monev the Gale, and Legato Bluesummers to name a few. With recent episodes seeing Vash and his allies facing down some familiar threats, the latest preview for the anime adaptation by Studio ORANGE looks as though it will focus on the early life of the Humanoid Typhoon and his former family.

Vash might be a gun-slinging renegade at present, but he grew up in the stars, being raised as a human being even though he isn't quite human himself. Thanks to his genetic material, Vash has abilities that are a bit higher than your regular civilian, and unfortunately, so does his brother Knives. In the earlier episodes of Trigun Stampede, Knives revealed himself to be responsible for their ship crashing, killing the majority of those who were aboard the spaceships, along with the siblings' maternal figure, Rem. Looking to live up to Rem's legacy, Vash has made a pledge to not take a human life though this promise is going to be pushed to the limit in the future of the anime adaptation.

Vash The Stampede: The Early Years

ORANGE shared the new preview for episode 8 of Trigun Stampede, which sees Vash's happier days in which he lived aboard a spaceship with Rem and Knives, making their story all the more tragic with how things eventually transpire in the series focusing on the Humanoid Typhoon:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Trigun Stampede, Crunchyroll has the first episodes on the streaming service and released an official description of the series:

"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

