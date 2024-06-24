Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 3 Announced

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 came to an end with its final episode airing today, and now the anime has announced it will be returning for Season 3 in the future! Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- was one of the major Isekai anime franchises that returned for new episodes earlier this year, and has since aired its episodes through both the Winter and Spring anime schedules. Now that the Spring is over and the 25 episode run of the new season has officially come to an end, it's time to look ahead at what could be coming in Makoto Misumi's bright future.

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- wrapped Season 2 with its final episode, and thankfully quickly confirmed that the anime will still continue. It has been announced that there are already plans in place to continue with a third season, but details on its staff, studio, or potential release window have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. To celebrate the announcement of the third season, Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- has shared a special teaser visual to commemorate the now in the works Season 3. Check it out below:

How to Catch Up With Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-

While there is currently no release window for the third season as of the time of this publication, there's plenty of time to catch up with the first two seasons of Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- now streaming on Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "Makoto Misumi was just an average teenager who suddenly was summoned to another world as a 'hero.' But the goddess of this world called him ugly and took his hero status away from him, then sent him to the ends of the world. He meets dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarves, and many other non-human races in the wastelands. Makoto manages to show promise in the use of magic and fighting, which he wouldn't have been able to do in his former world. He has numerous encounters, but will he be able to survive this new world? A fantasy where a guy who gods and humanity had abandoned tries to reset his life in this new world is about to begin!"

There were a few shake ups behind the scenes in between the first two seasons as while Shinji Ishihara returned to direct, Kenya Ihara returned to handle series composition, Yukie Suzuki returned to oversee character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi returned to compose the music, it was all for new studio J.C. Staff. It's yet to be revealed if the staff or studio will still be attached as of Season 3.