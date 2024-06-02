Ultraman: Rising Releases First Official Clip: Watch

Ultraman: Rising will be released by Netflix on June 14.

It's is almost time, guys! In less than two weeks, the world will be introduced to a new kind of Ultraman. The team at Netflix will bring Ultraman: Rising to its catalog on June 14, and the movie is already looking like a hit. Now, the first official clip of Ultraman: Rising is live, and it introduces fans to a kaiju that everybody will love.

As you can see below, the clip for Ultraman: Rising puts Ken Sato in a situation he never saw coming. The hero, who we know best as Ultraman, seems have acquired a child in this clip. The baby, which is named Emi, happens to be a kaiju. As the clip goes on, Ken tries to learn more information about Emi, but the world is lacking in first-hand encounters with baby kaiju. So as far as parenting goes, well – Ken is about to go in blind.

If you are not familiar with Ultraman: Rising, the new movie promised to bring the Japanese superhero into a new, more modern era. Directed by Shannon Tingle, Ultraman: Rising follows Ken as he navigates the world of parenthood. A young kaiju named Emi comes into his life after Ultraman defeats their mother, leaving the two to strike a balance at home. And of course, Ultraman will find himself out of his depth as he tries to find where Emi's future lies.

As the 44th Ultraman movie to date, this 3DCG film is a departure from what we've seen the superhero do to date. Netflix's co-production with Tsuburaya Productions promises to bring a fresh new iteration of Ultraman to audiences across the globe. So if you are not familiar with iconic Japanese hero, well – Ultraman: Rising will be a good place for you to meet them!

