Uzaki-Chan Wants to Hang Out Sets Season 2 Release Date With New Poster

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out is yet another major anime franchise returning this Fall for new episodes, and the series has now officially set a release date for Season 2 of the anime with a new poster! The Fall 2022 anime season is going to be one of the most competitive in several years as anime fans not only have some brand new originals and adaptations to look forward to, but also major major franchises are returning for new episodes as well. This pretty much means that there's going to be something for pretty much every anime fan to enjoy for the rest of the year.

Previously confirmed to be one of the many new releases coming this Fall, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Season 2 will be premiering on October 1st in Japan. It has yet to be confirmed for an English language license as of the time of this writing, but will likely be one of the many anime offered to international fans over the rest of the year. To celebrate the new season finally getting a release date, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out has released a new holiday themed poster teasing a major moment coming for its central duo in the new episodes! Check it out below:

The previous staff and cast will be returning for Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Season 2 for Studio ENGI, but with new additions to the staff such as Shinichi Fukumoto as assistant director, Masahiko Suzuki and Shinpei Koikawa as chief animation directors, and Satoshi Okubo as art director. New additions to the cast include Seina Kato as Yanagi, Uzaki's little sister, and Hideo Ishikawa as Fujio, Uzaki's father, Miki Itоo as Haruko Sakurai, Shinichi's mother, and Tomokazu Sugita as Shirоo Sakurai, Shinichi's father. Uzaki-chan voice actress Naomi Ozora will be performing the opening theme sequence for the new season, "Ichigro Ichie Celebration," and MKLNtic will be performing the ending theme titled, "Happy Life."

If you wanted to check out the first season of the series, you can now find its 12 episode run now streaming with Funimation (until it gets fully incorporated into Crunchyroll's library someday). They officially describe the series as such,"University student Shinichi Sakurai is comfortable being an introverted loner and doesn't care what others think. Buxom underclassmen Hana Uzaki doesn't understand this one bit. A tornado of joy, she's taken it upon herself to make him more social. Starting to enjoy her company, he'd concede that they're friends. Can it be possible to have as much fun with another person as he would by himself?"

