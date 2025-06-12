Vinland Saga’s Final Chapter Might Release Sooner Than You Think

As viking anime fans wait to see if a third season of Vinland Saga will be confirmed, the manga from creator Makoto Yukimura is preparing to finally say goodbye to Thorfinn. With the anime protagonist going through a difficult time in discovering a land where its citizens can live in peace, a new event is hinting at the idea that the manga is about to end. While Yukimura hasn’t been shy when it comes to stating that Vinland Saga‘s end is nigh, many readers might not be prepared to see the heartwrenching story finally take its bow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Japan, Rikkyo University has invited Makoto Yukimura to an event titled “Narrating, Analysing and Depicting the Middle Ages: From Medieval Icelandic Literature to Contemporary Japanese Historical Creation.” This panel is set to arrive on July 19th next month and has a description that might lead Vinland Saga fans to believe that the next manga chapter will be its last. In describing Thorfinn’s story for the event, Rikkyo University states that Vinland Saga is “a work that has reached its final chapter.” Considering that the only manga chapter to be released between now and next month is on June 25th, this might be installment that finally ends the viking epic.

What’s Happening in Vinland Saga?

Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, Vinland Saga’s final chapters have been putting Thorfinn through the wringer as the viking has a very difficult time in forging a peaceful life. While the anime’s first season focused on war, its second focused on the protagonist trying to leave the battlefield behind him as the manga has marched forward in seeing Thorfinn trying to discover a new land. A third anime season has yet to be confirmed but the manga sure has presented some big storylines and battles that would be amazing to adapt. With the second season swapping Wit Studio for MAPPA, it will be interesting to see which studio will take on the eventual third season.

In the past, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to talk with Yukimura. In discussing the series, Makoto had a message for Western fans who have come to love Vinland Saga that reads as such, “First of all, I want to say thank you for watching the Vinland Saga anime. It makes me so happy it has reached beyond my manga to be accepted by more fans, by those beyond my own effort. It is really amazing to see my story become an anime and be enjoyed by so many. To those in America, I’d like you to read my manga and answer a question – a question without any answer. I’ve spent so much time thinking about love and war and the meaning of humanity. So please think about this with me.”

Want to see if the end is nigh for Thorfinn? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Vinland Saga and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Rikkyo University