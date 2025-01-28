Top US Manga Publisher VIZ Media’s Twitter Has Been Hijacked

VIZ Media, the largest manga publisher in the US, has had its official X (formerly Twitter) account hacked in a new crypto scam and has yet to regain control of it. VIZ is behind the English translations for some of the most popular manga titles around, including the books of Junji Ito, Fullmetal Alchemist, Spy X Family, Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Goodnight Pun Pun, and so many more.

Several celebrities and companies have had their X accounts hacked over the past few days following President Trump’s inauguration, and VIZ Media is the latest. But, while those celebrities have managed to recover their accounts, things are still looking bad for VIZ. What’s especially upsetting is, for those who check the firm’s official X account, as of January 28, 2025, the account is still noticeably under a different name.

VIZ Media’s Twitter Was Hacked By a Crypto Scam

VIZ Media’s official X account was targeted by crypto scammers, who hacked several high profile accounts over the past week. The scammers took over the account, and wrote a post enticing followers to purchase the new $VIZ digital token. “The $VIZ Digital Token is here!” the post read, with a rocket ship emoji (a common icon used by crypto investors to symbolize their coins “going to the moon”). “Step into a new era of manga and anime,” the post continued.

Bizarrely $VIZ is a real crypto token, but has nothing to do with the popular publishers, aside from the shared name. Just last week, Breaking Bad star, Dean Norris’ account was hacked for a second time to promote a new crypto currency.

At one point, it appeared as though the company had regained control of the account, after the post was deleted. However, a quick look at the page shows that is hardly the case. While the crypto scam post has been removed, the profile picture, banner image, account name, and hyperlink to the VIZ website have all been removed. The account is currently named “.” with blank stand-in images.

If that wasn’t bizarre enough, the account is now retweeting old posts from the official X Engineering page. Check out a screenshot of the scam crypto post below.

Please use caution when you see a strange post on social media. Do not click any links you are uncertain of.

VIZ Media Unveiled Some Major Re-Releases

While the company’s X account is still in shambles, the publishers have unveiled some gorgeous re-releases of their most popular manga. The most high profile re-release soon to be, well… released, is the Definitive Edition of Takehiko Inoue’s Vagabond (which still doesn’t have an anime adaptation!). If you thought the covers on the original English releases were beautiful, the hardback Definitive Editions tower over the old versions.

Most recently, the company announced that Yuji Kaki’s Hell’s Paradise is getting a complete box set re-release, to celebrate the upcoming second season of the anime adaptation. The re-release also includes an exclusive 80-page booklet, with Yuji Kaki’s one-shot, “Forest of Misfortune.” Hell’s Paradise‘s box set releases this Fall.

H/T: @VIZmedia on X