My Adventures with Superman Releases Episode 3 Promo: Watch

My Adventures with Superman is now making its way through its debut season introducing fans to a whole new side of DC Comics' superhero icon, and My Adventures with Superman has dropped the first look at what's coming next with the promo for My Adventures with Superman's next episode! My Adventures with Superman has showed off a new kind of take on Clark Kent that is more inspired by anime influences than any version we've seen in the past. As fans continue to flock to the new takes on Clark, Lois and the others, each new episode is more intriguing than ever.

My Adventures with Superman had a dual premiere with the first two episodes making their debut with Adult Swim, and fans were immediately drawn to the younger versions of its central characters as Clark continues to figure out his new role as a superhero. The promo for My Adventures with Superman Episode 3 picks up on this idea as Lois Lane is trying to get closer to this new hero, but Clark is anxious to reveal all of his secrets. You can check out the promo for My Adventures with Superman Episode 3 below as spotted by Swimpedia on YouTube:

Where to Watch My Adventures with Superman Episode 3

My Adventures with Superman Episode 3 will be premiering this Thursday on Adult Swim at midnight EST with it then becoming available for streaming on Max the day after. Encore showings will then air on Fridays at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim and Saturdays at midnight on Toonami if you miss the original airing as well. Starring Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, you can now stream the first two episodes of My Adventures with Superman on Max. Adult Swim teases My Adventures with Superman as such:

"My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right."

