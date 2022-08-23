Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3 Reveals Key Cast Addition

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun is getting ready to kick off Iruma's second term at the titular demon school with the next season coming our way this Fall, and the series has added a key member of the cast heading into the new episodes! The second season of the anime wrapped up Iruma's very eventful first term enrolled in his wild new school, and teased that this was far from the kinds of challenges that he would have to face moving forward. Now the third season coming our way wlll fully thrust him into this new era.

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun will be releasing Season 3 this Fall, and Iruma's second term will introduce a major new challenge before the Harvest Festival begins. Helping him through this will be his new tutor, Barbatos Bachiko, who has been announced to be voiced by Junko Takeuchi (Naruto's Naruto Uzumaki) for the upcoming season. She's going to be pretty important for Iruma's growth going forward as there are some major new battles, power ups, and more coming for the misfit class in the new episodes. Check out the announcement below:

Premiering on October 8th, Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3 is described as such, "This time it's the jungle! Human boy Suzuki Iruma becomes 'grandson' to the great demon Sullivan and begins attending demon school where 'Grandpa' serves as chair. Winning friends--and rising in demon rank, too--Iruma thrives in his new environment, overcoming the harrowing ordeals thrown his way! In the new season, further challenges await...it's harvest season, and time for the annual tests where students wade into the expansive and extremely dangerous (!) jungle to compete for food!! Classmates become rivals, and what erupts is a gargantuan battle of brawn and wits!"

The new season will be running for 21 episodes in total, but it has yet to be revealed where fans in other territories will get to check out the new episodes for themselves. For now, you can catch up to the series' first two seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll.