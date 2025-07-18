Anime’s Next Big Live-Action Movie Confirms Release Date With New Look

Warner Bros. Japan has shared a new poster for the hotly anticipated live-action adaptation of the martial arts manga series, Wind Breaker. The live-action film was first officially announced with a teaser video that was released around the same time as the Season 2 finale of the anime adaptation of Wind Breaker. The original teaser initially revealed that the movie was going to be released sometime in December of this year. The new poster has finally shared the specific opening date for the film in Japanese theaters – December 5th, 2025. The fresh poster is clad in bright lime green coloration, matching the primary color palette of the manga covers.

All the characters from the manga and anime are lined up across the new poster, with the lead protagonist, played by Koshi Mizukami, taking center stage. The live-action accurately translates the main character’s heterochromia hair, with one side black and the other white, a vital feature of the character. The live-action Wing Breaker motion picture will be directed by Kentaro Hagiwara, a veteran live-action adaptor who previously worked on the live-action versions of Blue Period and Tokyo Ghoul. The live-action Wind Breaker is currently scheduled to only open in Japanese cinemas, but it is likely the motion picture will find its way overseas in a limited period of screenings.

What Will the Wind Breaker Live-Action Adaptation Be?

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan

The original manga starred high schooler Haruka Sakura, a headstrong young man who has been ostracized for his hair and eye colors. He eventually joins a group of supposed delinquents from his new school to protect their town of Makochi from harm. The group takes part in extreme street brawls and fights off opposing enemy gangs. Haruka’s main goal is to fight his way to the top while learning about the importance of friendship.

The original manga was written and drawn by Satoru Nii and began publication on Madazine Pocket in 2021. A two-season anime series began airing in April 2024 and ended its 25-episode run on June 20th, 2025. The anime covered five arcs of the manga, lasting up until the Roppo-Ichiza/Gravel Arc. The entire series can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Based on the teaser, the upcoming film adaptation appears to be a direct adaptation of the manga’s opening arcs, the Introduction Arc and the Shishitoren Arc, the latter of which focuses on a conflict between two rival gangs.

It should be noted that the Wind Breaker manga shouldn’t be confused with the cyclist Webtoon comic of the same name, which recently faced controversy with plagiarism and was suddenly canceled.