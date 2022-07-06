Wit Studio Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

If you are into anime, then there is a good chance you have heard of Wit Studio before. The company has overseen some of the biggest series in the industry from Attack on Titan to Vinland Saga and beyond. And after a decade of work, Wit Studio is now going to fans directly to help fund its next projects.

Yes, that is right. Wit Studio has its very own Kickstarter, and the company has made quite a bit of cash from donations already.

As you can see here, the Kickstarter program has a little more than 20 days left, and Wit Studio has been pledged $16,205 USD so far. The company is aiming to earn just under $37,000 to boost its recognition globally, and 137 backers have pledged their support thus far.

"Since 2012, we have produced various animations over the 10 years, but it seems not many people know about us as an animation studio. We have a strong desire to bring our content to anime fans around the globe. Although there were opportunities to communicate with fans at physical events in Japan, we would like to celebrate our 10th anniversary by letting anime fans around the world know more about our works and us," Wit Studio shared in the Kickstarter's description. "We truly need your support to boost the studio recognition!!"

Of course, Wit Studio has quite a bit of clout going around these days. Ranking of the Kings and Spy x Family were huge hits in 2022, and there is more on the way. The company is set to release an original series titled Onipan later this year following the debut of its latest movie, Bubble.

What do you think about this latest move from Wit Studio? What sort of series should the company take on next? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.