Dragon Ball Daima Has Bad News for Its Finale

Dragon Ball Daima is now gearing up for its final episode, but unfortunately a new update has revealed some bad news for hoping to see the anime go out on a bigger note than expected. Dragon Ball has gone all out in the past for the anime’s biggest moments. Dragon Ball Super had a few double episode premieres to highlight some of Goku’s biggest moments, and even Dragon Ball Daima kicked off its own run last Fall with a special extended premiere episode that was longer than the usual runtime. So fans had been hoping that it would be the same for the finale.

Dragon Ball Daima will be coming to an end with the premiere of Episode 20 later this week, so fans had been hoping that it could run a bit longer considering how much needs to get done in order to bring the new anime to a proper ending. But according to Fuji TV’s schedule for the broadcast (as spotted by @DbsHype on X), Dragon Ball Daima‘s final episode will feature the standard runtime as the other episodes. Which means that it will be 23 minutes in total including the opening and ending credits.

Where to Watch Dragon Ball Daima Episode 20

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 20 is titled “Maximum” and is currently scheduled to make its debut on Friday, February 28th. When it releases, you’ll be able to stream the episode outside of Japan with Crunchyroll and Hulu (with Episode 20 then being available with Netflix a week after). As teased by the end of the penultimate episode, Goku has fully unleashed a new version of the Super Saiyan 4 form within the official Dragon Ball canon for the first real time in the franchise’s history. Now it’s just a matter of seeing this new form’s abilities in motion.

Supreme Demon King Gomah has been using the power of the Tertian Oculus to recover from everything that Goku and the others have done to him before, so now the trick is somehow removing the eye from his head. Thanks to Dr. Arinsu, Goku now knows the key is to distract Gomah long enough so that Piccolo can land three blows to the back of his head to dislodge the Eye Third Eye from Gomah’s clutches. With this, they will be able to end the fight once and for all after all this struggle.

What’s After Dragon Ball Daima?

Dragon Ball Daima is the first new Dragon Ball TV anime that fans have gotten to see since Dragon Ball Super ended all those years ago, so it’s been a bit hard for fans to say goodbye given that there is no project on the horizon just yet. But Dragon Ball executive producer Akio Iyoku revealed that the team is looking ahead to future projects, “Producing anime and games takes time, but we’re steadily preparing for the future. We want to expand the franchise even further…There’s no doubt Dragon Ball will continue for decades to come.”

It’s been curious to see what could come next considering Dragon Ball Daima is slotted in between both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, and without series creator Akira Toriyama, that future is even more uncertain as fans will likely debate the nature of the franchise’s canon from here on out. But either way, it’s going to be a wild future to see develop if it means getting more successful anime releases like Dragon Ball Daima in the future. The wait begins now.

