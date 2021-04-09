WWE's Asuka Readies for WWE WrestleMania 37 with Slick Anime Reel

✖

WWE Superstar Asuka is readying for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 37 with a slick anime reel! One of the coolest trends among anime fans online is the editing of fight scenes together with slick transitions tying each move or series into one another to create a new kind of blend. WWE Superstar Asuka has shown fans in the past her creative ability to insert herself into memes and other hilarious trends, and now her latest effort have put her hard hitting moves in the midst of some flashy anime attacks.

Asuka took to Twitter to share her slick newest edit, and this reel sees Asuka laying out a couple of moves to fall in line with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Tanjiro Kamado, Attack on Titan's Eren Yeager (in his full Titan form) and One-Punch Man's Genos during his fight against Saitama! Check it out below as Asuka gets herself ready for her big match at WrestleMania 37:

Asuka will be defending her WWE Raw Women's Champion against challenger Rhea Ripley at the upcoming WrestleMania 37, running on April 10th and 11th. Her match in particular will take place on April 11th, and the full two-night card for WrestleMania 37 breaks down as such:

Night One

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships : The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

BraunStrowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight)

Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight) United States Championship: Riddle vs. Sheamus

Riddle vs. Sheamus Raw Women's Championship : Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Tag Team Turmoil Winner

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Tag Team Turmoil Winner Kevin Owens vs. SamiZayn

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

