Demon Slayer, Bleach, and More: The Biggest Anime Expo Announcements We’re Excited About

Anime Expo 2025 is almost upon us, and fans could not be more excited about all the announcements, updates, and news those 3 days hold. Between massive returning manga to new works that will hopefully take over, July will be a great month for anime fans all around the world, as the month promises some of this year’s biggest announcements from the world of anime.

Anime Expo (AX) started in 1991 and has evolved into the largest celebration of Japanese pop culture in North America. Taking place every year in Los Angeles, AX unites fans, celebrities, and industry experts from around the globe for an unforgettable experience. From anime premieres, concerts, cosplay, gaming, and fashion shows, Anime Expo hosts celebrate the medium every year and, most excitingly, allow for the biggest announcements of the year to occur, and some of this decade’s biggest news, such as Solo Leveling and Chainsman Man’s anime.

1) Bleach’s Final Cour Will Get An Exclusive Look

Pierrot Films / Viz Media

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is heading into its final season, and besides the absolutely insane content that is ahead of fans, the biggest reasons to be hyped is that it will contain more original content from Tite Kubo than ever before and that it has the most time in between seasons for a better quality of result. This Anime Expo event will see a new look into the season, and fans could be blessed with a new trailer and key visual, as well as a release window. The legendary anime is finally nearing the climax of its war arc, and the final season will be one that fans cannot miss.

Ufotable

Definitely one of the most anticipated anime movies of the decade, especially after the franchise’s first movie shattered all types of records, Demon Slayer’s upcoming movie, which will be the first part of the trilogy, could receive new information on June 28, 2025. An exciting way to kick off the event, the celebration of the 6th anniversary of one of the biggest anime series in history as it looks to end its run in legendary fashion, will be something to watch out for, and this theatrical fall release is something we’re waiting for with bated breath.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen Might Have Season 3 Related Information

TOHO Animation

Anime Expo holds great potential to be where fans will finally be treated to anything related to the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen, and the possibility is very high. The voice actors of Itadori Yuji and Yuta Okkotsu will be attending and hosting the panel on July 6, and coincidentally, these two characters will be the stars of the Culling Games’ first act. The franchise has been busy this year, with the return of the Hidden Inventory and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie to theatres, and it is only a matter of time until the long-awaited return of the hit battle shonen graces TV yet again.

4) My Hero Academia‘s Final Season Will Share A New Look

TOHO Animation

With the final season of My Hero Academia coming in October 2025, the anticipated climax of the final war will get new information on July 5, 2025. Furthermore, the official website of Anime Expo teases that the creator, Kohei Horikoshi, will share a message to accompany the update just for the occasion, and given that this is the last season, it makes sense. There is so much to look forward to from season 8 of the wildly popular superhero hit, and we will be one step closer this July.

5) Science SARU Will Share Progress On The Ghost in the Shell Project

Science Saru

Scheduled for July 3, the animation studio behind hits like Dandadan and Devilman Crybaby will finally share progress and news on the recently announced anime project that will remake the legendary sci-fi manga by Masamune Shirow. The announcement was truly surprising but welcomed either way, as the studio’s vision of the anime might be the closest to the manga. Besides a character visual of the iconic protagonist, Motoko Kusanagi, the only thing we know about the project is that it is coming in 2026, and this panel will change that as more updates are on the way.