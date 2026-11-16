Yu-Gi-Oh Drops Special Trailer for New Shonen Jump 30th Anniversary Release – Watch

Yu-Gi-Oh! is set to release a special version of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to celebrate its 30th anniversary, and has dropped a special trailer to help celebrate the occasion. Kazuki Takahashi’s classic manga series first made its debut back in 1996 as a much different kind of series than it’s now for today. Thanks to that early pivot, the franchise has now gone on for three decades, multiple sequels, spinoffs and more in all the time since. And it’s just as popular now as it ever has been.

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Yu-Gi-Oh! has officially kicked off its 30th anniversary celebration in Japan with all sorts of special new events to commemorate the occasion, and Shonen Jump is going all out with a special version of the magazine featuring some of the biggest duels from the series’ past. While this new edition of the magazine is unfortunately only going to be available in Japan for now, fans can see what the fuss is all about with a special trailer showing it off. You can check it out below.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Celebrates 30th Anniversary With New Special Events and Projects

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As Yu-Gi-Oh! hits its 30th anniversary milestone, the franchise is going all out in Japan. “YU-GI-OH! ART WORKS” has been revealed as a special new art exhibition showing off the late Kazuki Takahashi’s original work, but no potential international plans for it have been revealed as of this time. Though the franchise did have something else for everyone to enjoy with a new anime short directed by Eri Osada for KONAMI animation with Takahiro Kagami providing the character designs, and Haruka Taira serving as art director.

Yu-Gi-Oh! will also be releasing a special digital art book in Japan later this Fall to help cement this 30th anniversary, and while there’s no international release planned for that either it’s yet another fun way the franchise is returning. But it doesn’t beat a potential return for the anime franchise as it’s perfect for a remake anime series taking it on from the very beginning. With the franchise hitting this major milestone, it would be the perfect time to bring the classic anime back to the spotlight.

Will Yu-Gi-Oh! Ever Get an Anime Remake?

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Yu-Gi-Oh! made a major pivot early into its run as Kazuki Takahashi shifted away from the darker death games seen in the earliest chapters to instead focus more on the trading card game battles the franchise would then be most well known for. This has made it such a massive hit over the decades that the anime would continue with a number of different iterations with new generations of stories and main characters playing their own versions of the card game from then on.

But while Yu-Gi-Oh! has found success with all of its other future generations that followed, the original series has remained in a stasis. Outside of coming back with a movie event, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions, back in 2016 to celebrate its 20th anniversary, the franchise is poised and ready for another new take. Though that might be tough without Takahashi around to oversee it. Can you believe it’s been 30 years of Yu-Gi-Oh? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.