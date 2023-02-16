Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay is Ready to Duel With Kaiba

Yu-Gi-Oh is now in the midst of celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the franchise, and one awesome cosplay is ready to duel with Seto Kaiba! Original series creator Kazuki Takahashi might no longer be with us, but the franchise continues to live on and grow. The original run of the series was such a massive success with fans that it spawned numerous sequels, spin-offs, anime specials, video games, movies, a real life trading card game and much more. This is all due to the strength of the characters at the center of it all that fans still remember to this day.

Much of the strength from the very first iteration of the series was resting on the deuteragonist, Seto Kaiba's shoulders. Originally starting off the series was the first major antagonist Yugi Muto takes down quickly, Kaiba grew to become one of the best anti-heroes to root for as he selfishly pushed forward into each of his goals. It made him that much cooler than Yugi, and it's that coolness that comes through perfectly thanks to artist nadyasonika's cosplay on TikTok! Check it out:

How to Check Out Yu-Gi-Oh's Anime and Manga

If you wanted to look up the original manga run of the franchise and catch up with how it all first began from the jump, you can now find all chapters with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. As for the anime, you can find the original series and many of its sequels now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the first Yu-Gi-Oh series as such:

"Meet Yugi and his best buds Joey, Tristan and Téa. They share a love for the newest game that's sweeping the nation: Duel Monsters! Legend has it 5000 years ago, ancient Egyptian Pharaohs used to play a magical game very similar to Duel Monsters. This ancient game involved magical ceremonies, which were used to foresee the future and ultimately decide one's destiny. They called it the Shadow Games. Since the game used so many magical spells and ferocious creatures, it wasn't long before the game got out of hand and threatened to destroy the world."

Where does Kaiba rank among your favorite characters in Yu-Gi-Oh's first series? Where does he rank among all of the characters in the franchise overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!