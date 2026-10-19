Before Gremlins 3, You Can Buy a Life Size Prop from the Divisive 1990 Sequel

In 1984, Joe Dante and Steven Spielberg gave the world Gremlins, a comedy horror set at around the Christmas holidays in which the small town of Kingston Falls was besieged by a horde of vicious little monsters. The movie became an instant hit and its cuddly little heroic Mogwai, Gizmo, became an instant cinema icon and inspiration behind several other cute, big-eared critters to have graced cinema screens in the last four decades. Six years later, the gremlins returned for a sequel that did not have so much a story as a linear theme park ride track that the characters moved along between bouts of much more cartoonish gremlin scenes. Now, before the arrival of the long-delayed third movie, fans can get their hands on their very own gremlin thanks to Goldin’s Elite Auction, which includes a full-sized Gremlins 2 puppet used as part of the film’s large ensemble of colorful monsters.

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While the original movie’s creature designs by Chris Walas remain as iconic as ever, the sequel decided to take a bit of a different route and not have an entire gremlin contingent that all looked identical to each other. Instead, visual effects legend Rick Baker created designs for some brand new gremlins that owed a lot more to Looney Tunes cartoons than they did to the original movie’s creatures. This included a quartet of caricature lead gremlins – Mohawk, Daffy, Lenny and George…yes, they even had names – several variants created during the movie’s chaotic laboratory scene where a number of gremlins are spliced with animal and chemical sirums, and an array of slightly different brown and green background gremlins. It is one of the latter that is now available for you to bid on, with the current bid sitting around $12,000.

Gremlins Popularity has Never Waned

Most movies that have only one or two entries tend to fall into obscurity, never to be seen again. Despite delivering some of the most memorable movies of all time, the 1980s had its fair share of “lost” films that are barely remembered unless they become part of an internet meme, such as Mac & Me, The Flight of the Navigator, and another monster mayhem movie, Ghoulies. Gremlins has been different. Even with no new movie in over 35 years, the franchise has stayed alive through the memory of Gizmo and the little monsters he managed to give birth to. It has also been helped along by the seasonal setting of both movies gaining them a guaranteed slot on TV around the holidays, Gremlins at Christmas and Gremlins 2 following for New Year, and that has not only kept the nostalgic memories alive for those who remember when the films came out, but enticed in a whole new audience.

Now, Gremlins 3 is ready to try and do what so many legacy sequels have failed to do and attract in newcomers to the franchise while also pleasing those who have been Gremlins fans for decades. Under the director of Chris Columbus (who was responsible for the script of the original movie), Gremlins 3 is once again being produced by Spielberg and already doing the right thing by refusing to turn the gremlins into fully CGI characters. Retaining the real, practical effects of the original movies will not only please those who were cringing at the idea of the new movie becoming just a big pile of green screen effects, but also get a whole new batch of future collectors items stacked up for a few years down the line. Meanwhile, this current auction comes to an end on October 29, with other lots including a reproduction of the Gizmo puppet from the movie, including some original elements such as hands or feet, which is currently bidding around $9,000 and would be another great addition to any serious Gremlins collector’s haul.

Are you looking forward to Gremlins 3, or should the franchise have remained without a third movie and continued down the animation route after Secrets of the Mogwai? Let us know in the comments.