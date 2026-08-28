Kenner Put These 6 Completely Unrelated Star Wars Characters in One Bizarre Set (& It Still Doesn’t Make Sense 45 Years Later)

Action figure combo packs not only help you build up your collection, but are a great way for fans to recreate their favorite movie scenes. Say you want to display the sheer imbalance in firepower during the Battle of Hoth in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back; this lot featuring a pairing of the AT-AT and the humble Tauntaun would be perfect for you. These combo packs work especially well when characters from the same faction are packed together too, giving your shelf a separate nook just for them. However, not every combo pack makes sense. Sometimes, there’s no guessing what the toy manufacturer intended with a combo pack of absolutely unrelated characters. Not only is it confusing, but you may even be put in a dilemma about how to display all the figures. That’s precisely what this vintage Kenner Star Wars six pack has managed to accomplish.

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While it has managed to rack up a bid price of $950 at Goldin, this 1981 six pack of The Empire Strikes Back action figures makes no sense, mostly because the characters have little in common except being from the same movie. Starting with the relatively common figures, we have a Snowtrooper, an AT-AT driver, and a rebel soldier in his winter gear. Sure, you can say that these three shared the screen during the Battle of Hoth, and the combo pack would have made sense if it was just limited to the three of them. However, it’s the other three characters that have left us scratching out heads. Some of them weren’t even in the same scene, while others weren’t even in the same solar system.

Kenner’s 1981 Six Pack Of Action Figures Has All Of Us Confused

First up, we have the big bad himself, Darth Vader. Yes, Vader did command the battle, but it was from all the way in orbit, aboard his flagship, the Executor. He only came down to the surface once the battle was over, and the last ship containing the remnants of the rebel forces managed to escape. Still, though, you could make an argument that Vader orchestrated the assault and belongs in the combo back. However, I’ve been racking my brain to find a connection between the last two figures, and I’m afraid there’s absolutely no connection. IG-88 was among the the bounty hunters Vader later summoned to track down Luke, Leia, and Han, and while he’s a popular figure among fans, he had no bearing on the Battle of Hoth. His presence in the six pack is just as confusing as trying to figure out which way his head is facing.

Last, and perhaps most confusing, is Yoda. The exiled Jedi master only ever shared the screen with Luke and R2-D2 during the training scenes on Dagobah. His Force ghost appeared at the end of Return of the Jedi, but only Luke could see it. He never met Darth Vader in the original trilogy, had nothing to do with the Battle of Hoth, and never even left the planet he was exiled upon. Now, I don’t claim to be the most knowledgeable Star Wars fan, but I can’t see even the slightest connection the last two figures could have with the rest of the set. Regardless, it seems this doesn’t really matter to collectors, as the six pack has ramped up a valuation of $1,159 with buyer’s premium. Connection or not, there’s no denying that this Kenner six pack includes some fan-favorite figures that collectors would love to get their hands on.