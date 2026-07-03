Pocket Monsters Midori Is The Rare Pokémon Game You Didn’t Collect

One of the most successful video game franchises around, Pokémon played a significant role in the growth of the Nintendo Game Boy and its successive handhelds. However, while Pokémon Red Version and Pokémon Blue Version were released in North America in September 1998, this was over two years after the first game hit Game Boy consoles in Japan, a game known variously as Pocket Monsters Midori, Pocket Monsters: Green, or “Pokémon Green.”

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The game was, in fact, unreleased in the USA, in part due to various glitches and bugs. Pokémon Blue was released instead, with the bugs fixed, and the existence of “Pokémon Green” fell into legend until illegal ROMs started appearing online.

An auction listing for Pocket Monsters Midori represents the very first Pokémon video game, a rare item outside of Japan, and the opportunity to grab a rare piece of gaming history… for a price.

Why Pocket Monsters Midori Is Valuable

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A few of these games have gone to auction over the past few years, reaching some impressive prices based on condition. Significantly, the cover art features Venusaur, who, as Bulbasaur, is the first Pokémon in the Pokédex.

For this particular edition, the description confirms that it is not in mint condition, a fact further confirmed by its VGA rating of 85 NM+.

“The box has some mild corner wear, a few light surface impressions on the front, and a tiny crease on the back, but these are small issues on a nice-looking copy.”

Closing July 14, 2026, this copy of Pocket Monsters Midori is currently bidding at $4,200, and these carts typically go for around $5,000. However, a recent sale of a similar item reached $9,687.50. This was in a noticeably better condition, but its impressive price could potentially push the price of this one up.

If you miss out, don’t worry, as it seems a few of these games in varying degrees of good condition are available. Several different copies have gone to auction over the past two years, but as this is Pokémon’s 30th anniversary, there is plenty of interest.

If You’ve Seen Pokémon Green, It’s Not Real

While Pokémon Red, Pokémon Blue, and the collectible Pokémon Yellow were released in North America and beyond, and are considered among the best Game Boy games, “Pokémon Green” was not.

Over the past few years, Pocket Monsters Midori has been translated into English. These are ROM hacks (the contents of the original cartridges downloaded as software, then altered) that preserved the original graphics and title screens but added localization, such as the name of the game (hence “Pokémon Green”) and accurate Pokémon and item names.

Alternatively, you might have seen (or own) a cartridge labelled “Pokémon Green.” In this case, what you have is a bootleg, produced by placing pirated copies of the genuine Pocket Monsters Midori with green plastic shells. You can spot these by the use of the name “Pokémon Green” and poor translation. Also, because Pocket Monsters Midori was never released in the USA under its original name or “Pokémon Green,” the bootlegs are easy to spot.

Have you played a ROM hack of “Pokémon Green,” or own a copy of Pocket Monsters Midori? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!