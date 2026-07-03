Robin First Appearance Detective Comics Makes a Rare Auction Appearance and It’s As Cheap as You’ll Ever See It

Golden Age comics, published between 1939 and 1956 are among the most prized collectibles in comic collector circles. They predate the very concept of collecting comic books, coming from an era where comics were disposable. Many of DC Comics’ most iconic, enduring characters debuted during the Golden Age, its start and end defined by the first appearances of Superman and the Barry Allen Flash. That makes these key issues a totally out-of-reach grail item for most collectors. Even if a collector can afford the first appearance of a Golden Age hero, they’d be hard-pressed to find a copy.

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That’s what makes this Detective Comics #38 such a big deal. The issue marks the debut of Robin, easily among the most iconic super-heroes ever introduced, surpassing the medium through numerous media appearances to be a part of the pop cultural lexicon for decades. Comic grading authority the CGC (Certified Guarantee Company)’s population report cites less than two hundred graded copies of the issue in existence (for comparison, the report lists more than double as many graded copies of 1940’s Batman #1). In this CGC-graded 1.0 condition, the comic (worth up to $160k) is the cheapest complete copy available online – and it could be years before another comes up for sale.

Detective Comics #38 Introduced Readers to Robin

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Detective Comics #38 serves as Robin’s origin story, familiar to even casual comic book fans, as DC has changed it little over the years. Robin, Dick Grayson, is a trapeze artist at Haly’s Circus, performing alongside his parents as “the Flying Graysons.” After his parents are killed by mob boss Zucco to threaten Haly into paying protection money, Batman takes Dick under his protection. Dick is able to convince Batman to train him as a crime-fighter to avenge his parents’ death, taking the name “Robin.” The comic actually clarifies that Robin is named not for the bird, but for “the legendary Robin Hood whose name and spirit he has adopted.” After bringing Zucco to justice (sending him to the electric chair, in typically grisly golden age Batman fashion), Robin elects to stay with Batman as his ward rather than return to the circus.

Dick Grayson remained Batman’s partner for almost thirty years, leaving Batman behind to attend college in 1969’s Batman #217. He remained a fixture in the DC Universe despite this, with his solo adventures appearing as a back-up feature in Detective Comics throughout the 1970s. The character returned to prominence with Marv Wolfman and George Perez’s 1980 revival of the Teen Titans, a super-hero teamed Robin originally founded in 1965 along with Kid Flash and Aqualad. A few years later, Dick would abandoned the mantle of Robin, becoming “Nightwing” in a landmark issue of Wolfman and Perez’s Tales of the Teen Titans.

How Dick Grayson’s Other Identities Cemented His Legacy

The Nightwing persona was created in part to avoid confusion with the new Robin, Jason Todd, introduced several months priors. But it also marked a transition for Dick on and off the page, who had grown out of Batman’s shadow, becoming his own character. To many DC readers, Dick is Nightwing more than Robin, reflected in the identity’s continued prominence across DC’s numerous continuity resets.

The most notable exception are the periods where Dick himself became Batman, a concept first envisioned in some alternate-universe set 1960s Justice League stories. Following the events of Knightfall, Bruce Wayne decides to step away from the Batman identity, and Dick temporarily succeeds him. A longer tenure came after Bruce’s apparent death during the events of company-wide crossover event Final Crisis, which saw Dick become DC’s sole Batman for several real-world years. As Batman, Dick worked alongside another newly-introduced Robin, Damian Wayne, the fifth to carry the name.

Since Dick’s 1940 debut, both he and Robin have remained a constant feature of DC Comics, even if he isn’t the one behind the Robin mask. Embodied in his evolution from Robin to Nightwing to Batman, Dick Greyson carries one of the most storied legacies in DC Comics. His first appearance is among the most important comics ever published, reflected in the May 2026 sale of a graded 3.5 copy for more than $40k. The last sale in comparable condition was a graded 1.8 in January of 2024 for $33,600. For a piece of history, that makes this copy – $26k price tag and all – a real bargain.

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