The Most Underrated Avenger Makes His First Appearance In This Vintage Comic (& The Cover Is Unlike Any Other)

What good is a dude with a bow when you have a superpowered team featuring a genius in high tech armor, a super soldier, a terrifyingly strong brute, the world’s most dangerous assassin, and a literal god? Hawkeye is unfortunately the butt of many jokes when it comes to Marvel Comics. Those jokes only became louder when the Marvel Cinematic Universe assembled The Avengers, with actor Jeremy Renner even owning the ridicule in comedy sketches. The MCU portrayed him as a member of S.H.I.E.L.D., but his true origin couldn’t be further away from that. In fact, Hawkeye’s debut comic, 1964’s Tales of Suspense #57, features a fight with Iron Man and even a romance with Black Widow.

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That being said, a copy of the issue is currently up for auction at Heritage for a relatively reasonable price of $2,440. Not many fans know about Hawkeye’s origin story, even though he’s a valued member of The Avengers. Clint Barton started off as a trick archer at a carnival who took up the costume out of jealousy upon witnessing the praise that Iron Man received after saving a ride that horribly malfunctioned. Unfortunately, his first hero outing didn’t go according to plan, as the police mistook him for a burglar. However, he was rescued by Black Widow, who was a villain at the time and was looking for a partner. Of course, Barton couldn’t help but fall for the femme fatale, who convinced him to help her take down Iron Man. Not the heroic start that most superheroes get.

Hawkeye Was Almost A Villain In His First Appearance Comic

Of course, things eventually worked out, and Hawkeye became the hero we know him as today, but this is easily one of the most unique origin stories in the Marvel universe. Speaking of unique, Tales of Suspense #57 also has a rather unconventional cover. Featuring Iron Man surrounded by four images of Hawkeye was perhaps Don Heck’s way of conveying that he could take you out from almost anywhere. Or, maybe they just really wanted to drive the point home, considering the text on the cover says, “We think Hawkeye is so terrific, we plastered him all over our cover!!” Marvel made sure to give readers every reason to check out the comic, even teasing the romance with Black Widow on the cover.

With jealousy, love, betrayal, and a whole lot of arrows, this is easily one of the most interesting origin stories in Marvel Comics. With a high grade of CGC VF/NM 9.0, and a relatively low price of $2,000, this is perhaps one of the best deals you’ll get on the first appearance comic of an Avenger. Sure, Hawkeye will probably never be considered on equal footing with the likes of Iron Man and Captain America, but he has time and again proved that he deserves his spot on The Avengers roster. It’s no Action Comics #1, but this issue hits the mark as a collector’s item for many reasons.

What do you think Hawkeye’s biggest feat is in the comics? Comment and let us know in the ComicBook Forum!