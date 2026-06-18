The Ultimate Ninja Turtles Holy Grail Just Sold for More Than a Boxed Technodrome

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles villains come in all shapes and sizes, but ask any casual fan to name them, and you will get plenty of mentions of Shredder, Krang, maybe even Leatherhead, and Rat King. When it comes to vintage toy collectors, though, some far more obscure characters have become grail searches over the years. One such item recently sold for almost $2K more than a boxed vintage Technodrome – and it isn’t even a character that ever appeared in the original animated TV series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last month, one of the ultimate TMNT grails appeared on eBay and very quickly found a buyer despite its $6,692 price tag. That figure was a graded Scratch the Cat, a sneaky villain who never appeared on screen until Seth Rogen’s Mutant Mayhem spin-off series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and its impressive sale price put it above a 1990 boxed Technodrome, which sold for $4,899. That is pretty impressive for a character that many could not even name, but that scarcity is exactly why it easily sold for the huge sum.

Scratch Is the TMNT Villain That Never Had a Moment to Shine



As a villain of the TMNT franchise, Scratch is without doubt one of the deepest cuts you can find. The “Crafty Crook Cat” managed to land in children’s Christmas bundles in the early 1990s, but was nowhere near as popular as other characters who had become known from even a fleeting appearance in the animated TV show that brought turtle power into living rooms on Saturday mornings.

Armed with his “Criminal Cake Gun” and a bird sidekick, Scratch was one of the creations Playmates added to the toy line-up to continue cashing in on turtle mania of the time. He was a quirky mutant who never made it onto the villain’s A-list and was relegated to a few comic book appearances and a video game for most of his shelf life.

Of course, that is exactly why Scratch is now one of the most valuable action figures from the TMNT vintage toy line. Released in 1993, when children were starting to drift into other new shows like the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Marvel’s X-Men, Scratch was one of several last-ditch attempts to keep the line going. Along with turtle variants and other gimmicks, Scratch was given just a small run of figures, which did not make it popular with kids, but has now made up for it with adult collectors.

The 80+-graded unopened Scratch that sold recently is made all the rarer for its new-in-box status. While the run of Scratch figures was much shorter than the prominent characters of the franchise, the number of those figures that were not quickly torn open and added to toy boxes by children over 30 years ago makes finding one even more impossible. Playsets like the Technodrome may have been slightly hindered by their hefty retail price, meaning parents had to make tough decisions over whether their children had one playset or several other figures, but the real worth is in how many of any action was made in the first place. The limited number of Scratch figures ever put out there is what has now helped it claw its way to the top of the pile.

Did you have Scratch in your Ninja Turtles collection? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!