This 1978 Mego Spider-Man Figure Is Extremely Rare All Thanks To Another Marvel Superhero

In the early ’70s, Mego had the exclusive rights to create toys for DC Comics. The line became pretty popular, thanks to their accuracy and innovative approach at the time. However, the manufacturer’s most popular action figure came when it decided to venture into Marvel territory as well. You won’t be shocked to learn that the figure was Spider-Man. Of course, considering how popular Spidey was and still is, Mego made bank with it’s World’s Greatest Super-Heroes Spider-Man action figure, and kept it around for as long as possible. Understandably, demand for the figure slowly started dropping, but it seems one particular version of the figure has become a collector’s item thanks to an entirely different superhero.

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A 1978 version of Mego’s World’s Greatest Super-Heroes 8-inch Spider-Man action figure is about to go up for auction at Heritage. While it would be a collector’s item on its own, this particular version of the figure is one of only three graded versions of its kind, making it extremely rare. The reason for this is the Hulk. The strongest Avenger has been known to mess up the plans of friends and foes alike, but this time it wasn’t really his fault, but that of his creators at Marvel Comics. The card back of this Spider-Man figure features a number of Marvel heroes and villains, including the big green monster himself. However, it was a time when the artist over at Marvel were still experimenting with his look and changing things up.

This Mego Spider-Man Figure Is Rare Thanks To The Hulk

Since Marvel kept experimenting with his look during the mid to late ’70s, Mego had to follow suit with his look on their action figure card backs. Mego used different looks on the card backs in 1975, 1978, and 1979 to keep up with the new style guides provided by Marvel Comics. Considering this Spidey figure was from 1978, it features a crouched Hulk in purple pants which was revised the previous year, and again in the next. Since it was in circulation for only about a year, it obviously became pretty rare, with only three graded versions of its kind in existence today. It’s pretty interesting how this butterfly effect started with Marvel artists redesigning the Hulk and resulted in one of the rarest vintage Spider-Man action figures on the collector’s market.

When it comes to the rarity of items like this, it’s usually because there was an issue with the figure itself or some kind of packaging change made by the manufacturer. This is the first time I’ve heard of a figure becoming a rare collector’s item because the creators of one of the characters on the card back kept revising how he looked. Of course, the eventual reason doesn’t actually matter to collectors. This Mego Spider-Man action figure is extremely rare and has a high AFA 80+ grade, meaning it’s definitely worth the money. If anything, the story of how Marvel kept changing the Hulk’s look only makes it that much more valuable to the right people.