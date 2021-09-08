New Xbox Game Pass Game Just Released Yesterday

The newest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game just released on Xbox consoles yesterday. If you’re not an Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you will need to pay $20 to play the game on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. However, if you’re a Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can start playing the game for no extra free. And of course, as long as the game in question, Crown Trick, is available via the subscription service, subscribers can cop it outright with a 20 percent discount.

Developed by Next Studios and publisher Team17, Crown Trick actually debuted back on October 16, 2020, but it didn’t come to console — including Xbox consoles — until yesterday, September 7, 2021. Upon release, the game garnered an 83 on Metacritic, and over on Steam, it boasts a “Very Positive” Steam User Review rating, with 86 percent of more than 3,500 user reviews reviewing the game positively. Below, you can read more about the game and find its most recent trailer, the former courtesy of the game’s Steam listing and the latter courtesy of Xbox.

“Crown Trick is a beautifully animated rogue-like RPG adventure characterized by turn-based combat and skill-item interactive strategy,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Enter a labyrinth that moves as you move, where mastering the elements is key to defeating enemies and uncovering the mysteries of this underground world. With a new experience awaiting every time you enter the dungeon, let the power bestowed by the crown guide you in this challenging adventure!”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available — for $10 and $15 a month, respectively — via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC.