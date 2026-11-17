The X-Men casting rumors are continuing, and there is a new name being thrown around for the role of Mystique. According to rumors, Marvel wants to cast Victoria Pedretti as the mutant villain. Before this, Rebecca Romijn played Mystique in the original trilogy of X-Men movies, and then Jennifer Lawrence took on the role in the prequels at Fox. Romijn is returning to the role for Avengers: Doomsday, while Lawrence has said that she has no intention of returning to the character anytime soon.

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According to scooper James Mack, actress Victoria Pedretti is in the running for the role of Mystique in the MCU’s X-Men reboot, and she is Marvel Studios’ top choice. Most fans will recognize Pedretti from her roles in the Netflix horror series The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. She also starred in the Netflix thriller series You.

Victoria Pedretti is reportedly in the running for the role of MYSTIQUE in the MCU, and she is apparently Marvel Studios’ top choice for the role!



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What Victoria Pedretti Would Mean for the X-Men Reboot

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Victoria Pedretti had her breakout role on The Haunting of Hill House, the Mike Flanagan miniseries based on the Shirley Jackson novel. She played Nell on the series, and she quickly made her name in the horror genre. She played Love Quinn in the thriller series You, and then she took on the main role of Dani in the next Flanagan miniseries, The Haunting of Bly Manor. She debuted on the big screen with a supporting role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Now, she could have a chance at the biggest movie role of her career.

Pedretti is 31, and even though she is only six years older than Inde Navarrette, the MCU probably won’t need to change the relationship between her and Rogue. In the comics, Mystique is very old, but thanks to her shapeshifting mutant powers, she is able to look as young as she wants. In the comics, Mystique is the mother of Nightcrawler. Along with her partner Destiny, she is also the adoptive mother of Rogue. Rogue and Mystique both appeared in the original X-Men trilogy, and their relationship was never in play, so it might not happen in the MCU either.

It should be noted that Hunter Schafer has also been rumored for the role. That said, adding an actress of Pedretti’s caliber to the role of Mystique could be a great decision by Marvel Studios. She has proven to be a solid ensemble actor and has held her own every step of the way. She won an MTV Movie & TV Award for her performance in The Haunting of Bly Manor and has been nominated at the Saturn Awards, Hollywood Critics Association Awards, and the Critics’ Choice Super Awards. Adding her to the MCU could really help the X-Men’s impressive cast get even better.

Do you want to see Victoria Pedretti play Mystique in the new X-Men movies? Let us know what you think of this casting choice in the comments below.