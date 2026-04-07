10 Best Marvel Superheroes Introduced in the ’00s

A new century brought a new age for Marvel Comics. The 2000s began one of Marvel Comics’ most successful periods in history, not only thanks to major events like Civil War, House of M, and Secret Invasion, but also through its emergence as a dominant force in Hollywood. Not only did the ‘00s era see the arrival of Sam Raimi’s hit Spider-Man film trilogy, but, in 2008, the movie Iron Man, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, began and would go on to dominate the next several decades of the film industry and pop culture. And while Marvel movies began flooding theaters, the comics continued introducing new and exciting characters to their superhero community.

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During the 2000s, Marvel created many beloved characters, some of which were totally original while others were legacy heroes. With the introduction of these colorful new superheroes, the 21st century developed into a good new chapter for Marvel Comics.

10) Armor

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The 2000s saw many new young mutants enroll in Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters. Among the new class, one of the best students was Hisako Ichiki, aka Armor. First appearing in 2004, Hisako’s ability to generate hard light armor around herself is an incredible and unusual power that lends itself to many great action set pieces. Armor’s power also reflects her resilient, if sometimes somewhat reckless, nature as she’s always ready to charge into battle or take the brunt of damage to protect her friends. A versatile, empathetic, and tactile hero, Armor exceeded all expectations, and she soon graduated to joining the X-Men’s main roster and has remained a popular member.

9) Hulkling

In 2005, an all-new adolescent superhero team, the Young Avengers, debuted. Of the team’s members, one of the most interesting and enigmatic was Teddy Altman, aka Hulkling. Despite the moniker, Hulkling isn’t a Hulk at all, but instead is the half-breed son of the original Kree superhero Captain Marvel and a Skrull Princess. As the child of two species who had been at war for centuries, Hulkling represents the emergent peace between the Kree and Skrull Empires. Because of his mixed heritage, he possesses incredible super-strength and shape-shifting abilities. A kind and compassionate hero, Hulkling and his teammate Wiccan also became one of the most iconic gay couples in comics. Now, Hulkling has fulfilled his destiny by forming and becoming the Emperor of the Kree/Skull alliance.

8) Wiccan

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Another significant hero who debuted alongside the Young Avengers in 2005 was Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan. Billy, alongside fellow Young Avenger Speed, is the reincarnated deceased child of Scarlet Witch. Wiccan inherited his mother’s potent magical power, as he can perform numerous spells that warp the fabric of reality to his whims. With this power, Wiccan stands as one of the mightiest sorcerers in Marvel Comics. Wiccan is also destined to become the Demiurge, the most powerful magical entity in the cosmos. A deeply compassionate and complex individual with god-like power, Wiccan has gone on to star in his own hit comic series that chronicles his magical adventures.

7) Shuri

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First appearing in 2005, Shuri was introduced as the younger sister of Black Panther. This Princess of Wakanda failed the trials to become the Black Panther and instead became a scientist. One of the most brilliant people on Earth, Shuri has pushed the boundaries of Wakandan technology and developed many of her brother’s gadgets. When her brother fell into a coma, Shuri took the strength-enhancing Heart-Shaped Herb and temporarily became the new Black Panther. Even after she eventually renounced the Black Panther mantle, Shuri remains a cunning, witty, and empathetic hero who uses her vast assortment of Vibranium-based weapons and scientific knowledge to battle those who would threaten Wakanda.

6) Hawkeye (Kate Bishop)

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When the original Hawkeye died in battle, a new archer emerged in 2005 to continue his heroic legacy. After Hawkeye rescued her as a kid, Kate dedicated her life to emulating her hero by becoming a master of the bow and arrow. Kate became an instant hit thanks to her blunt and endearing personality. She made her debut as a Young Avenger before working her way up the ranks to become their leader. After Clint Barton came back to life, he and Kate became close friends and shared a healthy mentor-protege relationship. Kate has grown up to be more than her own hero and has even served as the leader of the West Coast Avengers.

5) Red Hulk

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When the Red Hulk first debuted in 2008, he was an enemy of the Jolly Green Giant, and his identity was kept secret. Eventually, it was revealed that the Red Hulk was none other than General Thunderbolt Ross, who had spent decades trying to hunt down the Hulk. Driven by pure hatred and desperation, Ross allowed himself to become the very thing he hated after he exposed himself to gamma radiation and became the fiery Red Hulk. Ironically, over time, this transformation gave Red Hulk a new perspective on his longtime enemy. Eventually, he decided to let go of his hatred and became an anti-hero. As a member of both the Thunderbolts and the Avengers, Red Hulk has undergone a drastic and compelling evolution.

4) Hope Summers

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The 2000s were a dark time for the X-Men because when Scarlet Witch lost her mind and cast her “no more mutants” spell, mutantkind was left mostly powerless and on the brink of extinction. However, in 2007, the savior of mutantkind was born in the person of Hope Summers. The first mutant born after M-Day, Hope, was taken into the future where she was raised and trained by the hero Cable to become the mutant messiah. Upon her return to the present, Hope used her power-manipulating abilities and connection to the Phoenix Force to undo the events of M-Day. A generous and headstrong hero, few mutants in history have had a greater impact on the world.

3) Sentry

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There are few heroes in all of Marvel Comics as powerful and mentally damaged as Bob Reynolds, aka Sentry. Debuting in 2000, Bob was originally a drug addict who mistakenly drank an experimental Super Soldier Serum. The result was that Bob became the god-like Sentry, who possesses powers comparable to Superman’s, including molecule-manipulation. Although as Sentry, he does his best to be a hero, he also possesses a split personality whose dark half is called the Void. If this nightmarish persona were ever to be unleashed, it wouldn’t rest until every living thing in the universe was dead. A true wildcard, Sentry is a powerhouse who has been at the center of many dark and nuanced stories about mental illness.

2) Jessica Jones

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One of Marvel’s most subversive superheroes, Jessica Jones, is a superpowered hero who doesn’t have a costume or codename. First appearing in 2001, Jessica gained superhuman strength and the power of flight when she was in a car crash with a military convoy carrying radioactive chemicals. Initially, she was a prototypical costumed superhero, but Jessica’s world was shattered when she became a victim and slave of the mind-controlling Purple Man. After escaping his influence, Jessica threw away the spandex costume and became a disgruntled private investigator. Jessica’s a brilliant detective whose journey of healing from her trauma has been extremely compelling. She went on to marry Luke Cage and have a daughter, and to become a pivotal member of both the Defenders and the Avengers.

1) X-23

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Created for the hit animated series X-Men Evolution, Laura Kinney, aka X-23, proved to be such a fan favorite that Marvel introduced her into the comics in 2003. An artificially created genetic daughter of Wolverine with all his powers, X-23 was raised to be a weapon for the secret organization, the Facility. Upon escaping them, X-23 initially sought to kill Wolverine but soon was talked into joining the X-Men, who quickly became her new family. X-23 has been an incredibly engaging and complex hero who even took over her clone father’s mantle when he temporarily perished. Now going by Talon, Laura is still as popular as when she debuted and is a symbol of Marvel’s next generation of heroes.

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