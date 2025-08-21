Agatha All Along Breakout Star Wiccan Returns for New Marvel Project

Wiccan fans rejoice! Everyone’s favorite Young Avenger made his live-action debut in Agatha All Along, where he was played by Joe Locke (Heartstopper). Fans learned that Wiccan is the son of Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, and is a new magical user in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wiccan’s story is just beginning, and we haven’t even met his future husband and Young Avenger teammate, Hulkling. The future appears bright for Wiccan, and things are getting even brighter with the announcement of a new Marvel series that he’s headlining.

Wiccan: Witches’ Road is a new five-issue limited series by writer Wyatt Kennedy (X-Men: The Wedding Special) and artist Andy Pereira, who is making his Marvel Comics debut with the book. Wiccan’s first solo series will follow up on events in Jonathan Hickman’s Imperial and find Wiccan traveling down the Witches’ Road to save Hulkling’s life. Along the way, Wiccan will face a new enemy while discovering his unique role in protecting Earth from magical threats.

Wiccan’s Status in the MCU, Explained

image credit: marvel studios

When Agatha All Along concluded, Billy Kaplan / Wiccan and the ghost of Agatha Harkness set off to find Wiccan’s brother, Tommy, aka Speed. When Scarlet Witch ended her hex over the town of Westview, it erased her family — Vision, Billy, and Tommy — from existence. Since then, we learned that Billy’s essence transferred over to the teenage William Kaplan’s body, who had died during a car crash with his family. Once Billy entered the body, he brought it back to life.

A similar experience happened to Tommy, and it’s up to Wiccan and Agatha to find him. There hasn’t been any announcements on where Wiccan’s story could continue, but if we look at future MCU projects, we have another WandaVision spinoff in Vision Quest to look forward to. There’s also the constant rumblings of a Young Avengers project either on Disney+ or for the big screen. The Marvel Zombies animated series on Disney+ will assemble potential Young Avengers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel, and Ironheart. While this takes place on an alternate Earth in the multiverse, it could be the first inkling of even more from these young heroes.

SOMETHING WICCAN THIS WAY COMES!

A dark, macabre adventure awaits down the Witches’ Road that will reshape Wiccan—and the magical fabric of the Marvel Universe—forever… Wiccan and Hulkling arrive back on Earth, but nothing is ever easy for Marvel’s favorite (former) space emperors! With Hulkling grievously wounded, it’s up to Wiccan to save the day—but what lengths will he be willing to go to do so?

“It’s a real thrill to be able to take Billy in such an unexpected direction and put him out of his element, introducing a new villain and a surprising ally that I know fans have been wanting to see. Obviously getting the chance to write one of Marvel’s best couples is a joy, but I’m really excited to dive deep into who Billy is as a single individual and explore what his title as Wiccan really means to both himself and the greater Marvel universe.”

Pereira also shared his excitement over making his Marvel Comics debut in Wiccan: Witches’ Road. “Drawing for Marvel is living out a childhood dream of mine. My fifteen-year-old self is completely over the moon, but I didn’t do it alone!” he said. “There were many people who helped me in my artistic and personal growth—my friends and parents who didn’t let me give up, especially Fábio Yabu who believed in me and taught me much of what I know about comics, Sara Pichelli for inspiring me, and of course, the most special one, my girlfriend who is an amazing partner!”

“I’m very happy that my debut is also Wiccan’s debut as a solo star, and the whole team and I are putting a lot of effort into making it the best it could be!” he continued. “I hope this is the first of many stories. I’m so excited to be drawing Billy and Teddy, in their really cool designs, along with the atmosphere Wyatt is doing a great job at creating. This being the Witches’ Road, the most challenging part is all the trees!”

Wiccan: Witches’ Road #1 goes on sale Wednesday, December 3rd. Let us know your thoughts on the series in the comments below!