5 X-Men Villains Who Ensured Krakoa Could Never Exist in Peace (& 1 Helped Destroy It)

The X-Men can never live in peace, and this was shown in their recent time spent in Krakoa. This was supposed to be a home where all mutants could start over and live away from the hatred and fear of the human world. There was no way onto the island without permission, and only mutants were allowed to live there, with a few notable exceptions. However, peace would not last on Krakoa because that is not the way of mutants. Soon, forces from outside threatened to destroy what the mutants had built, and forces from within threatened to tear it apart.

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Whether it was a mutant-hating organization that wasn’t even willing to let mutants live in peace away from humanity or mutants from within their own ranks who had a thirst for power, villains were there to ensure that no peace could last forever. There was also one specific threat that was there since the creation of this mutant utopia, a force that was always meant to tear it down.

5) Sabretooth

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When Krakoa was set up, there were a few rules put into place. One of the rules was that mutants were prohibited from killing humans, and this was one of the few crimes that came with the punishment of banishment. The reason was simple. All mutants, good and evil, were offered sanctuary in Krakoa, and all were forgiven for all past actions if they agreed to live on the island in peace, getting a fresh start. Sadly, some mutants are born killers, and Sabretooth is one of them.

At the start of the Krakoa Era, in House of X #1 (2019), Sabretooth was part of a team sent in to raid a Damage Control base and get some information. However, Sabretooth broke that one rule when he maimed guards, and he ended up being captured by the Fantastic Four. Cyclops showed up and claimed diplomatic immunity, and soon Sabretooth was returned to Krakoa. Sabretooth went on trial in front of the Quiet Council, was found guilty, and was banished deep beneath the island in the Pit. Sabretooth threatened the peace from the very beginning.

4) Doctor Stasis/Mister Sinister

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Doctor Stasis is a variant of Mister Sinister. He debuted in X-Men #1 (2021) by Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz, and he served as the Director of Human Resources for Orchis. He runs Orchis’ Sixth Petal, studies human evolution through genetic manipulation, and sees mutants as an infection whose future, if any, lies off-world. He then threatened world peace when he infected his animal chimeras with a rage virus and unleashed them on New York.

In Immortal X-Men #8, it was revealed that Nathaniel Essex created four clones before he died in 1895: Mister Sinister, Doctor Stasis, Mother Righteous, and Orbis Stellaris. Doctor Stasis threatened the mutants on Krakoa through Orchis until his death in Fall of the House of X #3. As for Mister Sinister himself, he worked to destroy Krakoa from inside, as part of the Quiet Council. In “Sins of Sinister,” he killed several members of the Quiet Council and used clones of Moira MacTaggert to reset the timelines constantly until he could win. This finally ended in Sins of Sinister: Dominion #1 when his actions were reversed and he was banished to the Pit.

3) Orchis

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While Doctor Stasis worked for Orchis, the organization itself was the main villain for the entire Krakoa Era, an organization of mutant-hating individuals who wanted to destroy everything Professor Xavier had built. Orchis debuted in House of X #1 (2019) by Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz, the same issue that launched the Krakoa Era. It pulled agents from SHIELD, SWORD, Alpha Flight, AIM, and Hydra, and they considered themselves humanity’s last hope.

The real mastermind is the Omega Sentinel, who sent her mind back in time to manipulate Killian Devo, who formed the organization. The first move was creating Mother Mold. They followed that up by creating Stark Sentinels using Stark Unlimited resources, and even Abigail Brand was discovered to be working for them. In X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1, they sent in Nimrod, which killed the newly voted X-Men team and even slaughtered human diplomats.

2) The Beast

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Beast was a hero and one of the original X-Men. However, something happened to him on Krakoa. Professor X put Beast in charge of X-Force, and this changed the once lovable furry mutant. Instead of his heroic persona, he became dark and demented. He took his role as the head of a mutant black ops team seriously and began to send them on darker and darker missions. He humiliated beloved mutants like Colossus just to make a point and turned more and more mutants against him.

Beast also did unthinkable evil things. He basically lobotomized the son of the president of Terra Verde so that he could control that country’s resources. Beast’s intense desire to protect the mutant nation made him justify murder, torture, and war crimes, all of which he excused as necessary. He even erased most of his mind backups from Cerebro and created a rogue, clone-driven military force called Weapons of X. When the mutant nation realized he had created a Shadow Prison and was running horrific experiments on humans and aliens, X-Force was sent to bring him down.

1) Moira MacTaggert

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Moira MacTaggert was a huge part of the creation of Krakoa, along with Professor X and Magneto, although she kept her part a secret from all mutants on the island other than those two. The Krakoa Era revealed a shocking secret that was unknown until then. Moira was a mutant too, and her power was that when she died, the entire world would reset and she would keep her memories, but everything else would start anew. According to Destiny, Moira had a total of 10 or 11 lives before she died forever.

It was her 10th life that she worked to build Krakoa, but she also hinted that precogs like Destiny could destroy it. However, she had ulterior motives. She betrayed the mutant nation in Inferno (2021) by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti. After Forge’s neutralizer gun strips her of her powers, she admitted that her real plan was to negate mutants’ X-genes before they manifest. Now a human, she turned into a cyborg who vowed to destroy mutantkind, and she partnered with Orchis in their attack at the Hellfire Gala and eventually seized Orchis and embraced Enigma. While Moira was responsible for the attack that destroyed Krakoa, she sacrificed herself in the end and returned, once again, as a normal human.

What is your favorite part of the Krakoa Era? Let us know in the comments below which X-Men villain during that time is your favorite.