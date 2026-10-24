Marvel Comics Has Created Some Complex Villains but These 5 Redemptions Were a Mistake (and One Ruined One of the X-Men’s Greatest Foes)

Marvel Comics changed the superhero forever in the Silver Age of comics, taking a whole new approach to superpowered heroes and villains. Marvel characters were more human, something that allowed readers to empathize more closely with them. This helped make their characters more popular, with many villains becoming just as popular as some heroes. This led to them showing up more and this would lead, slowly but surely, to the villainous redemption story. Marvel revolutionized the villainous redemption, with bad guys like Magneto, Thanos, and Doctor Doom all having excellent redemptions.

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However, not every redemption has worked out well. Sometimes, villains really only work as bad guys and the only way to find that out is to make them heroes. Other times, the villains just fit better as antagonists and they never should have walked the path of angels. These five Marvel villains got redemptions they didn’t need, including one that almost completely ruined the history of an iconic X-Men foe.

5) Venom

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Venom was a huge part of the one of the most popular periods in Spider-Man history. The villain brought back the alien black costume, which Spidey had thought he killed in Web of Spider-Man #1, and bonded it with Eddie Brock, a Daily Bugle reporter that Peter Parker revealed as a fraud. Venom was born and he immediately became the most popular Spider-Man villain, helped along by the work of artists like Todd McFarlane, Erik Larsen, and Mark Bagley. He was inescapable between 1989-1992, and eventually Marvel gave him his first solo series with Venom: Lethal Protector. Since then, he’s went back and forth between hero and villain, and has finally landed on being hero.

There have been numerous Venom hosts over the years, but let’s be real – there’s really no killer story that you need Venom for. While there’s no doubt he’s still popular, Venom was just a cooler character as a villain. If you add up all the years he was only a villain together, you’re barely going to get ten years. We lost so many great Spidey stories with Venom as the big bad and we’ve gotten nothing comparable in return.

4) Loki

Loki was once one of the greatest villains in Marvel Comics. They were responsible for the Avengers coming together and battled Thor over the throne of Asgard for years. Loki would sometimes team with their fellow Asgardians in situations like Ragnarok and the like, but for the most part, they liked to stay on Earth and mess with humanity. Then the MCU happened. Fans loved Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief and this led Marvel Comics to change Loki, making them more like the film version. Loki hasn’t actually been a villain in a long time and is even no longer the God of Mischief; they’ve become the court magician of Asgard under their brother Thor and the God of Stories.

Loki did recently kill Thor and then worked with his mortal reincarnation for a mysterious purpose, so it’s obvious they aren’t actually a villain anymore. However, losing Loki as a villain has robbed the Marvel Universe of something special. Loki fought everyone; they were one of those villains that you could pit against any hero or team and they just fit. They’re a good hero, but they’re an amazing villain. Getting something good by giving up something amazing isn’t a good trade.

3) Doctor Octopus

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Doctor Octopus was one of the first Spider-Man villains, setting the standard for what was to come – animal-themed villains who got their powers from science, just like Spidey. Otto Octavious was a scientist who created a set of robot arms he could link to his mind and use for dangerous experiments. A lab accident bonded the arms to him and drove him insane, leading to him becoming the supervillain we all known and love. He ended up founding the Sinister Six and battled Spidey for years, but he was often overshadowed by Green Goblin, Venom, Hobgoblin, and others. Ock sort of faded away, but all of that changed with The Amazing Spider-Man #700.

Ock returned, this time on death’s door, and came up with a plan that would allow him to take over Spidey’s body. He was able to do so, but Peter opened his mind to Otto, showing him his memory and spurring the villain to choose to stay a hero in Pete’s body. He set out to become a better Spider-Man and thus the Superior Spider-Man was born. While it helped make Ock popular again, Marvel learned the wrong lesson from it. Ock has been in limbo ever since, with Marvel mostly just making him Superior again every couple of years. It derailed him completely.

2) Scarlet Witch

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Scarlet Witch started out as a villain, then ended up joining the Avengers and becoming one of the team’s most important members. Over the years, she has went back and forth between hero and villainy, with the ’00s seeing her break almost completely after learning about the Avengers mindwiping her of the memories of her and the Vision’s children. She attacked the team, killing three members of the team, then would be manipulated by her brother Quicksilver into making the world into a mutant paradise. After the heroes confronted her, she changed everything back to normal and depowered the mutant race, disappearing.

She was brought back as a hero and spent over a decade making up for her actions. Her MCU debut made her more popular than ever and Marvel has been trying to sell her as a major hero for a couple of years now. However, this was a mistake. She never should have came back as a hero; Wanda Maximoff as the broken godling constantly trying to rewrite the world to fix all of its problems is a way better character than the current rather generic Sorcerer Supreme version we have. Plus, it would mean we wouldn’t have to deal with Wanda stans, which is worth it.

1) Apocalypse

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Apocalypse quickly became an iconic X-Men villain, starting off as the big bad of X-Factor. He’d eventually become an X-Men villain and is most well-known for “Age of Apocalypse”, a story that took place in an alternate universe where Apocalypse had been able to take over the Americas. He was the “dark lord”-type villain, an ancient evil who has worked for years to create the world that he wanted. If we’re being honest, all of Apocalypse’s greatest feats as a villain were reached between 1986 and 1991; everything after that has been mostly diminishing returns (seriously, other than “AoA”, name another Apocalypse story that the fandom agrees is awesome).

This leads us to the Krakoa Era. Apocalypse was positioned as a major part of things, with a hidden past with Krakoa that was revealed over the course of X-Men (Vol. 5), Excalibur (Vol. 4), and “X of Swords”. This story revealed that En Sabah Nur once found the mutant continent of Okkara, where he married Genesis. She was all about survival of the fittest, instructing Apocalypse. When Okkara was sundered in the invasion of the Amenth into Arakko and Krakoa, she took her mutant army on Arakko to fight the demons, telling Apocalypse to create a strong world in case they came back. This story recast everything Apocalypse did as altruistic and it just sort of ruined all of his other stories. Why didn’t he tell everyone about Amenth? It was such a weird retcon, defanging one of the X-Men’s best villains.

What Marvel villain redemptions do you hate? Did I get any of these wrong? Sound off in the comment section below.