7 Marvel Villains Batman Can Beat

Batman is quite possibly the most popular fictional character ever. Batman has been fighting evil since 1939, and his adventures have become ingrained into the imagination of multiple generations. Batman has teamed up with just about every hero in the DC Multiverse (and some from other universes as well) and has helped them battle some of the most powerful and dangerous villains in fiction. Batman has trained himself to perfection; he can do things that are physically impossible for anyone but superhumans and has a mind that has allowed him to figure out plans to beat gods and create technology that evened up the odds with his sometime superpowered foes. Batman wins. It’s just what does.

Marvel and DC Comics are having crossovers for the time in ages and of course, Batman is involved. He’s going to have a crossover with Deadpool, and the elderly Batman of The Dark Knight Returns is going to have a battle with Old Man Logan. Batman has taken down pretty much every villain in the DC Multiverse you can imagine, so giving him a whole new universe of villains to battle is going to give readers some amazing fights. While there are plenty of Marvel villains that would give Batman trouble in a fight, these seven Marvel villains wouldn’t. Batman would be too much for them to deal with, his tactics and skills giving him the win.

7) Batroc the Leaper

Batroc the Leaper seems like a silly villain, and truth be told he can be. The French mercenary is known for his corny jokes and French-accented English, and isn’t known for his great victories. However, he’s a ridiculously skilled fighter. Batroc is a master of savate, the French martial art that combines boxing and kicking (yes, I could have just said kickboxing, but that’s not completely accurate). Batroc is known for fighting Captain America and while he hasn’t really won any of those fights, he’s put up a much better fight than most would have thought he would. Batroc vs. Batman is a cool fight. Batman won’t need any of his gadgets or his tactical wherewithal, this would just be the two of them beating on each other until one of them falls. Batroc will definitely gets some good jokes in during the fight, but Batman is a much more skilled fighter, and that’s before we get into how strong Batman is. Batman would win this fight, but he would gain the respect of Batroc in the process, just like Captain America did after fighting Batroc so many times.

6) Taskmaster

Taskmaster is the king of the henchmen. Taskmaster’s claim to fame is his photographic reflexes, which allow him to copy any thing he sees. So, he’s a master shield fighter like Captain America, a master archer like Hawkeye, a master swordsman like Swordsman, and basically anything else you can imagine. Taskmaster has fought against basically everyone out there, so he’s memorized more fighting styles than you can shake a stick at. He carries an amazing arsenal, allowing him to take advantage of everything he’s learned. Taskmaster started a special school for henchmen, training the next generation of cannon fodder, and in recent years has been less of a villain than he was before. Batman and Taskmaster is one of those fights that everyone wants to see. Batman is technically a better fighter than Taskmaster, having devoted himself to training for ages, but Taskmaster is no slouch. This is going to be an amazing fight. Batman will quickly realize that the best way to win this fight is to disarm Taskmaster. This will take a bit, and Batman will definitely take some hits, but eventually, this will come down to a fistfight between the two of them. Taskmaster is good, but Batman has him beat; he’s stronger, faster, and smarter. Taskmaster can copy anything, but Batman’s inventiveness will definitely give him an advantage. The bright side for Taskmaster is that he’d learn some great new fighting techniques.

5) Baron Zemo

Baron Zemo is a second generation supervillain, and he’s easily outclassed his father. Baron Zemo has one of the coolest villain costumes in the Marvel Universe, but he’s more than just an amazing looking villain. He’s a hand to hand combatant that can hang with fighters as skilled as Steve Rogers, Bucky Barnes, and Sam Wilson. He’s a master tactician, and has led the scrubs of the Masters of Evil to victory over the Avengers. Zemo is smart and dangerous, but Batman has him beat in every way. Zemo’s best hope against Batman is his tactical skill, but even then, that can only get him so far. As good as Zemo is at planning, he’s not as good at improvising. Batman, on the other hand, is a master of improvisation, and that’s going to allow him to take this fight. Anything that Zemo throws at him, he’ll be able to overcome, getting closer and closer to a hand to hand showdown. Once this happens, the fight is over. Zemo is a crafty, skilled fighter, a master of many different weapons. However, he doesn’t have anywhere near the skill that Batman has in battle. Plus, Batman is much stronger than Zemo. Zemo will give it his all, but there’s no way he’s getting out of this fight with a win.

4) Red Skull

Red Skull is one of the most hated supervillains in the Marvel Universe. Red Skull has been a homicidal maniac since his youth, his first kill being a little girl who had the temerity to be nice to him. Skull’s viciousness caught the attention of Adolf Hitler, and he made the Red Skull into his servant, unleashing him anywhere Hitler wanted to cause the most death. Red Skull met Captain America during this time, and the two became bitter enemies. Red Skull has changed a lot over the years, always surviving to fight Cap again. Red Skull is an expert combatant, and is made all the more dangerous because he’s taken to transferring his mind into clone bodies created from Captain America, meaning that he’s just as fast and strong as Cap. Red Skull isn’t a martial artist, but with Cap’s strength and speed, he doesn’t need to be. However, this isn’t going to be a problem against Batman. Red Skull is almost certainly stronger and faster than Batman, but Batman is a much better fighter. Red Skull is pretty vicious, so he’s definitely going to get some hits in on Batman. However, Batman has shown that he can survive pretty much anything that isn’t a one-hit kill. This would be a hard fight for Batman because of Red Skull’s strength and speed, but he’s the better, smarter fighter. This will allow him to win the fight, taking Red Skull down like the Nazis he loves so much. Batman always wins; Nazis don’t.

3) Bullseye

Bullseye is one of the most dangerous mercenaries in the world. Sure, Batroc and Taskmaster are tough, but neither of them take the glee in their work that Bullseye does. Bullseye can hit anything with anything; he can kill people with a paper clip if he wants to. He’s an amazing fighter, and can take pain at a level that even most superhumans can’t. Bullseye has an adamantium spine, and has had other bones of his replaced with the metal (this was in the days before Marvel established adamantium poisoning was a thing, and we all just sort of accepted that Bullseye wasn’t affected by it because reasons), making him extremely durable. Bullseye fights Daredevil, one of the most OP heroes in the Marvel Universe, and gives him a run for his money and has challenged heroes like Spider-Man, Wolverine, Hawkeye, Punisher, and more. Bullseye and Batman is going to get hardcore. However, while Bullseye’s insanity has helped in battle against other heroes, Batman is more than used to that sort of thing. Batman is stronger and faster than Bullseye, and Bullseye likes to play with his food. Instead of killing Batman quickly, he’s going to want hurt him first. This is going to give Batman the chance to defeat the villain.

2) Kingpin

Kingpin is the most dangerous crime lord on Earth. Kingpin is as ruthless as they come, and has risen through the ranks of the criminal underworld because of that and his intelligence. Kingpin knows when to use the carrot and when to use the stick. He’s basically untouchable by the authorities, which is why superheroes have had to deal with him so much. Kingpin is Daredevil’s greatest enemy, but he’s also challenged basically every other hero residing in New York City. Kingpin doesn’t like to get his hands dirty, but when he does, he’s just as dangerous. He’s able to go toe to toe with super strong heroes, and is a Sumo master. Batman and Kingpin is one of those confrontations that every fan of Marvel and DC wants to see, but we all know how it’s going to go. Kingpin is going to hurt Batman, but Batman is faster and a better fighter. It’s going to be a hard fight, but Batman has the skill to beat Kingpin.

1) Green Goblin

Green Goblin is going to be a tough fight for Batman, but he can handle it. Norman Osborn is an Avengers level villain, an evil genius who can out think his enemies, while surprising them with his tenacity. Green Goblin’s Goblin formula gives him superhuman strength and durability, and his Goblin Glider and pumpkin bombs give him advantages that his physical capabilities don’t. However, Batman is used to fighting enemies who are more powerful than him. Green Goblin’s insanity isn’t going really be an advantage against Batman, either. He fights the Joker all of the time, so he’s used to enemies like Green Goblin. It’s going to be a tough fight for Batman, but he knows how to take advantage of someone as controlled by his anger as Green Goblin is. He’s going to take a beating in this fight, but in the end, Batman is going to do what he does best — win.

What Marvel villains do you think Batman can beat? Any I’m wrong about? Sound off in the comments below.