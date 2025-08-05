One of the Best Comics of the ’90s Returns With a Special Edition Fans Will Love

The ’90s were a pivotal time for comic books, and one of the trailblazers of the era is making a special return. The decade was when artists really started to get the limelight, spearheaded by the founding of Image Comics in 1992. One of the names to come up during this time was J. Scott Campbell. Jim Lee scooped Campbell up to work under what would eventually be renamed Wildstorm Productions, with Campbell co-creating Gen13. He’d take this experience with him to another creation that solidified Campbell’s place as one of comics’ top artists, and that popular series will be collected in a special format later this year.

Skybound, in partnership with Act 4 Publishing, announced a campaign for the Kickstarter-exclusive J. Scott Campbell’s Danger Girl Artist’s Edition. The Kickstarter will collect Campbell’s art from Danger Girl in the Artist’s Edition format for the first time. This will also be a first for Skybound and Act 4. The campaign marks the first Kickstarter collaboration between the two studios. Act 4 founder Scott Dunbier served as editor on Danger Girl during its original run. The Kickstarter will officially launch on Tuesday, September 9th at 6 a.m. PT.

J. Scott Campbell’s Danger Girl Artist’s Edition will collect over 150 pages of the Danger Girl art from the miniseries, as well as covers from various Danger Girl books, model sheets, illustrations, flip book art, and more, all in a gorgeous 12” x 17” hardcover Artist’s Edition book. Packed with rare sketches, page breakdowns, and commentary, this is billed as the ultimate collector’s edition for fans. This special edition is only available on Kickstarter and comes with an exclusive, alternate cover.

“Having been a big admirer of Scott Dunbier’s stunning Artist’s Editions for many years, I didn’t think there would ever be an opportunity to offer my past work in this sort of volume,” said J. Scott Campbell. “I am elated that we’ve been able to gather so many amazing scans from numerous collectors to provide fans and art appreciators with this fantastic collection.”

“As a lover of original comic art, it was always a treat for me when J. Scott Campbell Danger Girl pages would be turned in,” said Scott Dunbier. “Having that front row seat gave me an added perspective of just how talented he is as a storyteller. I’m looking forward to holding this Artist’s Edition in my hands so I can relive that feeling… and you can experience it for the first time.”

“J. Scott Campbell inspired an entire generation of artists, and Danger Girl is his magnum opus,” said Alex Antone, Editorial Director at Skybound. “Every line of this book is bursting with energy, and I personally can’t wait to hold this gorgeous archive of original art in my hands.”

Debuting in 1998, Danger Girl was created by J. Scott Campbell and Andy Hartnell. Each piece from the campaign has been carefully scanned at full size from J. Scott Campbell’s original drawings. Further enhancing the collector’s experience, the Kickstarter campaign also includes an impressive lineup of exclusive rewards: a Kickstarter-exclusive slipcase that houses both books, signed bookplates, prints, shirts, stickers, pins, and more.

The J. Scott Campbell’s Danger Girl Artist’s Edition campaign will be live on Tuesday, September 9th, at 6 a.m. PT, with stretch goals and campaign-exclusive products to be announced through the close of the campaign on Wednesday, October 8th, at 12 p.m. PT. Fans can sign up for the mailing list now to receive all campaign details and updates ahead of its launch.

