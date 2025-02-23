3 Comics to Read if You Love Yellowjackets (and Want More)

As Showtime’s hit series Yellowjackets unleashes its third season of psychological horror and survival drama, fans craving more stories about darkness, transformation, and complex female relationships have plenty to seek out in the world of comics. The show’s compelling blend of teenage dynamics, supernatural elements, and unflinching examination of trauma has sparked renewed interest in similar narratives across different mediums. For those seeking to dive deeper into stories that echo the series’ themes of isolation, power, and the blurred lines between prey and predator, several remarkable comic series offer equally haunting journeys.

These carefully crafted graphic narratives don’t just mirror Yellowjackets‘ exploration of horror and humanity – they expand on it in unique and compelling ways. From Southern Gothic terror to historical reimaginings and modern teenage werewolf tales, these comics demonstrate how the medium can deliver sophisticated storytelling that resonates with fans of horror and drama.

Harrow County

Cullen Bunn and Tyler Crook’s Harrow County transports readers to a 1930s southern landscape where a young woman named Emmy discovers her connection to dark supernatural forces. Like Yellowjackets, the series explores themes of inherited trauma and the price of power with watercolor artwork that shifts seamlessly between pastoral charm and grotesque horror. The story’s examination of a young woman grappling with her own potential for darkness while navigating complex relationships with those around her will feel familiar to Yellowjackets fans. The series’ unique approach to southern gothic horror and its deep exploration of family legacies adds another layer to its appeal.

Manifest Destiny

Image Comics’ Manifest Destiny by Chris Dingess and Matthew Roberts offers a different kind of survival horror, reimagining the Lewis and Clark expedition as a monster-hunting mission. While tonally distinct from Yellowjackets, its exploration of isolation, group dynamics under extreme pressure, and the psychological toll of survival makes it a compelling companion piece. The series excels at examining how civilized facades crack under wilderness conditions – a theme Yellowjackets viewers will recognize. Through its 48-issue run, the comic builds a rich mythology while maintaining a focus on the human cost of survival and exploration.

Squad

For those particularly drawn to Yellowjackets‘ exploration of teenage social dynamics and transformation, Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle’s Squad provides a sharp contemporary take on high school horror. The graphic novel follows a group of popular girls who happen to be werewolves, using their otherworldly abilities to exact vigilante justice. While more overtly supernatural than Yellowjackets, its examination of power, friendship, and moral compromise resonates with similar themes. The book’s modern setting and unflinching approach to teenage social dynamics make it especially relevant to fans of the show’s present-day storyline.

What makes these comics particularly compelling to Yellowjackets fans isn’t just their surface-level similarities but their sophisticated approach to horror storytelling. Each series understands that true horror often comes from internal struggles and interpersonal dynamics rather than external threats alone. They share Yellowjackets‘ appreciation for slow-burn psychological tension and complicated female characters who defy easy categorization as heroes or villains.

The artistic approaches in these comics also deserve special attention. Harrow County’s watercolor aesthetics create an atmosphere of dreamy unease, while Manifest Destiny’s detailed period artwork grounds its supernatural elements in historical reality. Squad’s contemporary visual style perfectly captures the glossy facade of high school popularity while revealing the darkness beneath. Each series uses the comic medium to its full potential, creating immersive worlds that complement their challenging themes.

The success of Yellowjackets and these comics suggests a growing appetite for horror narratives that prioritize character development and thematic depth over simple scares. These stories recognize that the most compelling horror often emerges from exploring how ordinary people respond to extraordinary circumstances and how the line between victim and perpetrator can become dangerously thin.

For Yellowjackets fans waiting between episodes, these comics offer new worlds to explore while maintaining the psychological complexity and moral ambiguity that makes the show so appealing. Each brings its own unique perspective to similar themes, demonstrating the rich possibilities when creators approach horror with sophistication and depth.

What’s particularly striking about these selections is how each approaches the concept of transformation – a central theme in Yellowjackets. In Harrow County, Emmy’s journey from innocent farm girl to powerful supernatural entity mirrors the gradual transformation of the Yellowjackets from high school athletes to wilderness survivors. Manifest Destiny explores how the harsh realities of survival can transform not just individuals but entire groups, while Squad directly tackles physical transformation as a metaphor for power and social status.

These comics also share Yellowjackets‘ interest in examining female relationships under extreme circumstances. While the show masterfully depicts the evolution of friendships and rivalries both in the past and present, each comic offers its own perspective on how bonds between women can be both sustaining and destructive. Squad delves into the politics of high school friendship, Harrow County explores mentorship and inheritance between women, and even Manifest Destiny, despite its male protagonists, doesn’t shy away from examining power dynamics and survival through a gendered lens.

Whether readers are drawn to period pieces, survival stories, or contemporary horror, these selections provide engaging alternatives that expand upon the themes that make Yellowjackets such a memorable viewing experience. Each series demonstrates that the horror genre, when handled with care and sophistication, can be a powerful vehicle for exploring intricate human relationships and societal issues while never losing sight of its ability to thrill and unsettle.