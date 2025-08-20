Black Cat #1 Everything You Want in Felicia Hardy Comic (Review)

Ms. Marvel co-creator and longtime Poison Ivy writer G. Willow Wilson is taking a crack at Black Cat. Felicia Hardy has had a luxurious run under the penmanship of Jed Mackay, who understood the character’s fun-loving attitude the best out of any other modern-day Marvel writers. Wilson continues this more joyful tone with Black Cat, characterizing Felicia as someone who enjoys the art of stealing for the sake of it. Wilson’s Black Cat #1 isn’t complicated, yet it sets up an interesting new status quo for the character. It’s a solid start for a new comic, perfectly exemplifying what makes the character work.

Certain beats of the comic don’t fully mesh. The comic is told tongue-in-cheek, with Felicia breaking the fourth wall to have a conversation with the readers. Given that Marvel has a plethora of fourth-wall-breaking wisecrackers, it makes Felicia less unique. Black Cat’s best humor often comes from her personality and situation rather than breaking the fourth wall. Some of the first issue’s jokes don’t land as Felicia’s devil-may-care personality sometimes lessens the impact of certain moments. Even Felicia’s final decision at the end of the comic feels more like a joke than a proper revelation. Nonetheless, there’s still plenty to enjoy in this first issue as Wilson reveals she has a strong grasp on Black Cat’s voice.

Black Cat #1 Is a Solid First Issue

Black Cat #1 spins out of the current storyline in Amazing Spider-Man, dealing with the aftermath of Spidey’s fight with Hellgate and his sudden personality shift. There’s some mystery from the Amazing Spider-Man title that gets carried over to Black Cat #1, specifically Spider-Man’s colder personality. Some readers may be lost in Black Cat #1 as Felicia’s primary motivation stems from how out of character Spider-Man is acting. Nevertheless, the Spider-Man situation isn’t enough of a hindrance to drag the issue. Instead, Wilson does a great job navigating the ongoing narrative in Amazing Spider-Man while still making Black Cat #1 reader-friendly.

The story of the first issue is that Felicia, still concerned with what happened to Spider-Man, believes cops and other hurdles have become more rampant toward her because Spidey isn’t around as a distraction. It’s very much in character to use Peter’s current situation as a way to make it about herself. Some fans may feel like it makes Felicia seem more selfish, but Wilson does layer Felicia’s characterization with a genuine concern for the Spider. More cops may be going after her, and she has to fight the Lizard, yet she still cares. However, her ultimate proclamation at the end of the issue is funny because it does come from a very non-altruistic viewpoint. While Felicia’s position as a hero or villain often flips-flops, there should always be an edge to Black Cat to differentiate herself from others. If she does something out of the kindness of her heart, she would just be like every other superhero.

Artist Gleb Melnikov, who’s typically a solid and stylized illustrator, feels like an odd pick for the Black Cat comic. Melnikov’s artwork is cartoony and blocky, which works great for action comics and more masculine-based characters. Yet Black Cat is a character who works best within the framework of fan service, and Melnikov’s art doesn’t really work as attractive art. The first issue contains plenty of fan service and cheesecake, with a standout moment being Felicia taking a hot bath. However, Melnikov doesn’t convey the sexiness the scene requires. Fortunately, Melnikov works best with fighting and showcasing personality on characters’ faces. Felicia’s facial features may seem too over-the-top and goofy for some readers, but Melnikov makes her come to life.

Black Cat #1 is a success for the creative team, delivering an enjoyable first issue that offers humor and heart. Felicia continues her solid streak of comics where she’s the lead, hinting that Marvel has finally found a perfect equilibrium for the character. Black Cat is not a good person, yet she’s also not a bad person, which is something Wilson understands marvelously.

Rating: 4 out of 5

