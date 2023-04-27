Carnage 2099's Bloody Origin Revealed in Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis (Exclusive)

Carnage is all set to terrorize Marvel's 2099 future in an exclusive preview of Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis #1. The new limited series is a follow-up to Spider-Man 2099: Exodus, with returning writer Steve Orlando joined by artist Justin Mason. With Norman Osborn and the Black Cards elite defeated, a new threat rises in the form of an all-new Carnage. But where does this new Carnage come from? And who is its new host? Some of those questions begin to be answered in its debut issue, where we also see who Spider-Man 2099 is teaming up with next.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis #1 by Steve Orlando, Justin Mason, Jordan Boyd, and VC's Cory Petit. It takes readers to the Skyrise District of Nueva York, Earth-2099, where one of the former wealthy is hiding from a break-in taking place. The man called Erick has fortified himself in a bunker in his high-rise apartment as looters ransack the place. They look to be taking retribution over being part of the lower class while Erick enjoyed all the pleasures that came from having a Black Card.

Erick's last resort comes from a container possessing a dark black symbiote, which he calls "clippings from the Venom treatment." However, they're also enhanced and dangerous, and once the container breaks, the symbiote consumes his body. This gives our new Carnage the power to bust through the bunker doors and slaughter his raiders. A news report fills fans in on the events from Spider-Man 2099: Exodus, and we find Miguel O'Hara and the new Spider-Woman 2099 getting ready to respond to a police report of the Skyrise District break-in.

Steve Orlando Talks Carnage 2099

"We wanted our Carnage to of course give folks what they love about the original, but with a new setup and flavor that fits into the world of 2099," Steve Orlando told ComicBook.com in March. "So when Justin [Mason] and I got together with editors Mark and Danny to plan the character out, the key was to hone in on what makes Carnage who he is. And then we feed that into the lore that's been built into 2099 for the past thirty years. So now, with Carnage 2099, you've got the mayhem, you've got the blood and chaos. But you've also got a cyberpunk futuristic angle, where Carnage is now a creature who quite literally needs to kill to survive. While the original clearly ENJOYS it, this Carnage's heart burns blood like a car's engine burns gasoline."

The exclusive preview of Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, May 3rd.