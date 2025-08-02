First Look at Deadpool and Batman Crossover Will Make Hollywood Jealous

The crossover between Deadpool and Batman is already shaping up to be everything comic book fans have been dreaming of. The Merc With a Mouth and the Dark Knight will officially kick off the newest crossover between competitive rivals, Marvel Comics and DC. Instead of letting their fans debate which universe would prevail in a fight, Marvel and DC are letting their heroes team up for some exciting adventures. It all begins with the Marvel one-shot Deadpool/Batman #1 in September, followed by DC’s Batman/Deadpool #1 in November. We’ve gotten plenty of covers hyping up the big event, and now we have interior pages that deserve to be recreated on the big screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The main story in Deadpool/Batman #1 is by Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo. It shows Deadpool smashing his way through a window at Wayne Manor, where he’s greeted by Bruce Wayne. Instead of fighting, the two heroes appear to do some bonding as Wade Wilson glances at a portrait of Alfred Pennyworth hanging on the wall. As they’re walking, we see Bruce glance at the pistol strapped to Deadpool’s hip, and we see an intense stare from Bruce’s eyes.

The last page of the Deadpool/Batman story features Jim Gordon on a rooftop with the Bat symbol lit. But instead of Batman appearing, Gordon gets Deadpool. Gordon opens his coat to reveal his pistol since he doesn’t trust Deadpool. It’s all very brief, but it’s a nice sampling of what fans can expect from Deadpool/Batman #1.

Deadpool/Batman Already Features Some Must-See Moments

Included in the first look of Deadpool/Batman #1 are pages from the backup stories starring Daredevil and Green Arrow by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, and Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru. Not shown are even more team-ups, like Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, Rocket Raccoon and Green Lantern by Al Ewing and Dike Ruan, and Wolverine (Old Man Logan) and Batman (The Dark Knight Returns) by Frank Miller.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

Green Arrow and Daredevil team up to take on a bunch of ninjas. You can tell it’s already been a tough fight for the duo since their flashy costumes are torn and ripped. The ninja Green Arrow shoots at appear to be from The Hand. As for Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto, they’re playing a cute game of fetch at the Fortress of Solitude.

These are the moments and team-up superhero fans crave. It’s already exciting to see in-universe team-ups, but once you factor in heroes from other publishers working together — and sometimes fighting — it takes things to a whole new level. And thankfully, Marvel and DC didn’t relegate the crossover to just a few small interactions. Fans are getting to see several collaborations between their favorite heroes, and their favorite creators are also bringing them to life. Even though it may seem like a long shot, these types of crossovers could one day happen in movies and TV shows too.

“Deadpool shows up when Gotham City is in imminent danger. The worst possible time,” Wells told IGN in a recent interview. “Batman doesn’t have a lot of patience for Deadpool. And Wade’s take on Batman is…complicated. In the most Deadpool way possible.”

“For me, it’s sort of working with the bookends of my career,” Capullo added. “I drew Deadpool when I was on X-Force years ago and, of course, I just did a long run on Batman. That’s pretty amazing to me.”

Deadpool/Batman #1 goes on sale September 17th. Let us know what you’re most excited to see in the crossover in the comments below!