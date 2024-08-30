Deadpool & Wolverine Reveals Official Art Book First Look

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine: The Official Art of the Movie is coming in October and fans are getting a full look at some of this amazing art. Andy Park, longtime Marvel Studios artist, has rendered a ton of these awesome images of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s characters. It’s still a bit surreal to see Deadpool & Wolverine facing off in a movie under the Marvel Studios banner. In the slipcase edition of this Official Art Book, there’s more wildness where that came from. A massive spread is littered with concept art of Deadpool & Wolverine facing off against all sorts of threats from across the universe. You can check out an official image down below!

Here’s a fresh description: “Marvel Studios presents the first book in a newly revamped line of deluxe ART OF tie-in books—celebrating the highly anticipated release of DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE! This volume is filled with all the features you’d expect, including a stunning gallery of never-before-seen artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team. But now, the ART OF series is better than ever, packaged in a beautiful slipcase with five exclusive lithographs starring the Merc with a Mouth and The Best There Is!.”

How Did We Get The Deadpool Corps?

Deadpool & Wolverine have tons of new concept art.

Deadpool & Wolverine fans have been enjoying finding different variants in that massive Deadpool Corps fight in the final third of the movie. Not too long ago, director Shawn Levy joined The Official Marvel Podcast to break down where that sequence came from and how they managed to render it all on screen. As soon as he heard about the Deadpool Corps, the filmmaker knew there was the possibility for something truly special to happen for longtime Deadpool fans.

“I read at least 100 issues of the comics while I was writing with Ryan and prepping the movie,” Levy began. “I don’t know that I understood or ever quite knew with full-fluency about the Deadpool Corps. That was in one of the very first comics, when I asked Marvel to just bury me in comics. And they did, and I would just read them all the time. As soon as I saw the Corps, I knew, ‘Wow, if we can find a story reason to bring all these Deadpool variants into the movie, that would be an interesting twist in the third act.’ So, that’s what we did and that came straight from the comics.”

