Frank Tieri Teases the Long-Awaited Showdown Between Two Pop Culture Icons in Predator vs Punisher #1 [EXCLUSIVE]

Crossovers are some of the coolest events in comics, but we’re not just talking things like team crossovers or even publisher crossovers — though anytime DC and Marvel go head-to-head in the same book, count us in. We’re talking the unusual crossovers that seem iconic characters typically from other forms of media, like the Predator. The galaxy’s deadliest hunter most recently went up against Marvel’s greatest heroes in Predator Kills The Marvel Universe, but now he has his sights set on the Marvel universe’s deadliest vigilante — Frank Castle, aka the Punisher. It’s going to be an epic collision between the two icons and ComicBook had the chance to speak with writer Frank Tieri all about this wild new chapter — and we have an exclusive preview as well.

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According to Tieri, there’s no bigger game than the Marvel heroes and villains, but most specifically the Punisher and that’s part of what makes this series fun. It also delivers on something that fans have long debated and finally they’ll get to see how it all plays out. Check out everything Tieri had to say about Predator vs. Punisher and check out or preview of issue #1 as well below.

Predator vs. Punisher Will See the Iconic Hunter Interact with More Than Just Frank Castle

ComicBook: As fans of your work well know (myself included) you’ve written some truly iconic characters and that includes the Punisher. We’ve seen you send him on some really interesting adventures. But the Predator, that’s a first. For you, what was the biggest thing about getting to bring these to insanely iconic characters together?

Frank Tieri: Well, for starters… are there any greater killing machines in comics than these two? That’s the fun of it here… Fans have debated for years which of these two pop culture icons of violence would come out on top if they were to ever go at it… and now they get to find out.

What is it that you would say makes the Predator such an interesting fit into the Marvel universe — and specifically this story?

Because the Predator at his heart is a big game hunter… and there’s no bigger game than the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe… particularly the Punisher.

And not to mention the villains Frank fights on a regular basis. That’s what we’ve essentially done here… plop the Predator down into Frank’s world of insanity. So that means he interacts with the likes of Jigsaw, the Kingpin, the Owl… and especially Silvermane. Silvermane actually plays a big part in this because unlike the others, he has a better idea what they’re facing. He and the Predator share a past, you see… and even more unexpectedly, we learn Frank Castle does too. And that’s all I’ll say about that.

Any fan of either the Punisher or the Predator will tell you that these are very violent, aggressive characters. Was there anything about writing these two that changed your perspective on who is the deadliest between the two?

Well, if you look strictly at the tale of the tape, the Punisher would have no chance. The Predator is 7 feet tall, has superhuman strength, has better weaponry and is invisible half the time. And the Punisher at the end of the day is just a dude. A very deadly dude, but a dude nonetheless. But now here’s the thing… deadly dudes (And dudettes) have taken out Predators before. Dutch, Mike Harrigan, Naru, the cast of Killer of Killers, among others. So, does the Predator have the edge at the end of the day? $#*! yeah. But maybe don’t count Frank Castle out just yet…

What was the hardest thing you found about writing this series — and was there anything that you think fans will be particularly surprised by?

I would say the ending. Or endings, I should say. We sort of have a double ending–an ending with a post credit scene if you will– that I think fans of both franchises will really dig.

Everything You Need to Know About Predator vs. Punisher #1

Here’s how Marvel describes Predator vs. Punisher #1: For the first time ever! The Punisher takes on the Predator! New York City becomes a hunting ground when a predator arrives looking for worthy prey and finds Frank Castle! As crime bosses fall, the body count rises and the streets run read, two legendary killers violently collide in a brutal showdown that has been decades in the making. Featuring a murderers’ row of underworld villains including Kingpin, Jigsaw, Silverman, The Owl, and more!

The book is written by Frank Tieri with art by Jesus Saiz and goes on sale November 11th.

Are you excited for Predator vs. Punisher #1? Let us know in the comments!