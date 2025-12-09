Invincible Universe: Battle Beast is Coming Back With a New Blood Soaked Epic (And Sooner Than You Think) (Exclusive)

Invincible Universe: Battle Beast has been an incredible ride for fans so far, with the wildly popular comic building up to an epic fight that took things to gory new heights at the end of its first arc in issue #6 back in October. But that epic showdown between Battle Beast and the monstrous Juggernaut was far from the end and fans have been eagerly awaiting what’s next and now we know when that wait is over — and it’s sooner than fans might thing and, more than, perfectly timed.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal that Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley’s Invincible Universe: Battle Beast will return with Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #7 on March 18, 2026. The comic’s return is perfectly timed for the celebration of Skybound’s Invincible Month which is itself timed to the debut of Season 4 of Prime Video’s hit animated Invincible series. We also have a look at the covers for the exciting upcoming issue — including one by Todd McFarlane. You can check those out below!

2026 Is Going to Be All About the Viltrumites

With Season 4 of Invincible coming as well as the return of Invincible Universe: Battle Beast, 2026 is shaping up to be all about the Viltrumites. According to Kirkman, the first arc of Battle Beast was just setting the table for just how big (and chaotic) things are going to get — and it sounds like the story is only going to get better from here.

“Between season 4 of the show and the events of this Battle Beast series, 2026 is all about the Viltrumites!” Kirkman said. “It’s so cool that readers are finally getting an inkling of what this series is actually about. Arc one was really just the taste of the chaos to come as we dive headfirst into how exactly Battle Beast ended up in that Viltrumite prison!”

“Did Thragg say CONQUEST at the end of issue 6?” Ottley said. “Does that mean… this series will have… Battle beast fighting Conquest?! Could it be?! Well, that’s just too much excitement to contain in one press release! All that and a Todd McFarlane cover on this issue?! Bless my biscuits!”

What Else Can Invincible Fans Look Forward to in 2026?

As was previously mentioned, March is going to be a big month for Invincible fans. Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #7 will kick off a new epic that sees Battle Beast facing the two most dangerous enemies of his lifetime (and the Viltrum Empire is on the way). It will also join a slate of comics coming out for the Season 4 debut of Invincible, including reprints of some of the most demanded issues as well as all-new collections.

Of course, if that wasn’t quite enough, there’s even more coming for fans in 2026. Skybound and Quarter Up’s tournament quality 3v3 tag fighting game, Invincible VS. is also coming in 2026.

Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #7 hits shelves March 18, 2026.

