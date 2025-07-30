Justice League: Dark Tomorrow Delivers the Dream Team We Didn’t Know We Needed (but Are They Sticking Around?)

DC delivered the first major event of the All In era with the time-traveling epic We Are Yesterday, but half the fun of an event is the chaotic world that it inevitably creates. The perfect embodiment of this DC’s new one-shot Justice League: Dark Tomorrow, which deals with the immediate fallout of We Are Yesterday but also sets the stage for a thrilling adventure through time with a delightfully unexpected cast. By the end of that adventure, the biggest question on one’s mind is when we will see them again, because in every sense of the phrase, this is the team we didn’t know we needed, and it would be heartbreaking not to see them again.

Writers Marc Guggenheim and Mark Waid pick up some key threads from We Are Yesterday and move the story forward while also tying into the even bigger story happening across DC’s world. A lot happened in We Are Yesterday, but Dark Tomorrow does an admirable job of getting you up to speed with the broad strokes and then shifts things into gear early on. All you need to really know is that Gorilla Grodd’s actions wreaked havoc on the timeline, leaving people stranded in times not their own, and the results are delightful.

That’s primarily due to an unexpected lineup of heroes attempting to keep DC’s time travelers alive after several are murdered, and it’s quite the eclectic group. Now, I also have to be upfront here and say that it also happens to feature two personal favorites, but even with that to the side, the “team” is still compelling. I did not have a team that included Batman Beyond, Huntress, Marilyn Moonlight, Jonah Hex, Amazing Man, Gold Beetle, Plastic Man, and Airwave on my bingo card, but it didn’t take long for them to win their way into my heart.

The team instantly captures your attention for its mix of eras and personalties, but it also allows Guggenheim and Waid to give some welcome spotlight to a few underutilized characters. That’s especially true of Moonlight and Jonah Hex, who can’t help but shine at various times, and that includes interacting with their mysterious leader, Legend, though they are dropping more than a few hints as to their identity along the way.

Dark Tomorrow wouldn’t work without the outstanding artwork of artist Cian Tormey, colorist Romulo Fajardo Jr, and letterer Dave Sharpe, who take advantage of this team’s unique nature and well of abilities across the issue. Whether it’s Plastic Man turning into a massive mech, Hex being an absolute beast with twin pistols, or Airwave tapping into another gear of power, all of these sequences shine in their own distinct way. We also have to applaud the team’s creative use of visor reflections, which happen throughout the issue and look insanely cool each and every time.

Frankly, the biggest issue with the special is that it stops just as it really gets going, though there is something to be said for leaving you wanting more at the end of the day. That said, there’s also no clear path for this team’s continued existence, as the only indicators we get are that their story continues in Justice League Unlimited and DC K.O., but as of right now, it’s not known what that role will be in those other stories. This isn’t mandatory reading, mind you, and your mileage will likely vary a bit from mine depending on if any of these characters are personal favorites.

As it stands for me though, Justice League: Dark Tomorrow Special #1 is a wonderful showcase of potential and promise, and while there’s no clear next step at the moment, hopefully, there’s more in store for this delightful new crew in the months to come.

Rating: 4 out of 5

What did you think of the issue, and do you want to see this team stick around for more adventures? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics and DC with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!