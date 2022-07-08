Keanu Reeves Brings BRZRKR to Comic-Con in a Hall H Panel

San Diego Comic-Con is back in full force this year, and its famed Hall H will be home to a panel featuring Keanu Reeves' BOOM! Studios series BRZRKR. Reeves is one of the creative forces behind BRZRKR alongside co-writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney. IGN has details on "Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Continues," the name of the Comic-Con panel that puts the spotlight on the comic's finale, as well as future BRZRKR projects lined up at Netflix. The streamer is developing a live-action film and anime series, so the future appears bright for the BOOM! series.

"Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Continues" takes place on Friday, July 22nd from 3:00-4:00pm PT. Joining Reeves on the panel includes co-writer/co-creator Matt Kindt, the BRZRKR movie's screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, Matt Gagnon (Editor-in-Chief, BOOM! Studios), Eric Harburn (Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios), and Stephen Christy (President, Development, BOOM! Studios).

The description of the series reads: "BRZRKR is a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior's 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man known only as "B" is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it."

"I felt that by setting up that he was born 80,000 years ago, there is this perspective there," Reeves told IGN in a 2021 interview. "There's a lot of places that we can go from there, and opportunities that we can go to. Which is fantastic. The first four issues were an origin story and of the modern day, the way the scientists and government are studying him. Now that we've done that we can go to chapter two and kind of push that forward."

More panels are starting to be announced for San Diego Comic-Con. Marvel Studios is hosting a surprise animation panel that promises looks at X-Men 97, Marvel Zombies, What If...? Season 2, and more. Plus, Marvel Entertainment has Comic-Con panels planned Thursday through Sunday as well.

Are you excited to find out what the future holds for BRZRKR? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!