Marvel Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month With Inhyuk Lee Covers and Backup Stories

Best-selling cover artist Inhyuk Lee is putting the spotlight on some of Marvel's most prominent superheroes in covers celebrating AAPI (Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander) Heritage Month. Heroes such as the new Iron Fist (Lin Lie, the former Swordmaster), Taegukgi, Sister Dagger, and Runaways' Sister Grimm (Nico Minoru) will star on the Inhyuk Lee variant covers, as well as appear alongside other heroes like Doctor Strange, Daredevil, Wolverine, and Ghost Rider in backup stories from acclaimed Asian and AAPI comic book creators running in select May series.

Written and drawn by a diverse lineup of creators including established talent and rising stars, these stories reflect some of the many cultures, histories, and backgrounds from the AAPI community while also showcasing how they fit into the larger Marvel Universe.

You can find a description of the backup stories as well as the creative teams below:

DAREDEVIL #11's AAPI HERITAGE MONTH STORY will be written by Jason Loo and drawn by Lynne Yoshii. Before becoming the new Iron Fist, Lin Lie's legendary Sword of Fu Xi was shattered! Now, Daredevil and Iron Fist find themselves face-to-face against a pair of water demons who've come to claim the shards of the sword that are embedded in Lie Lie's body and soul!

DOCTOR STRANGE #3's AAPI HERITAGE MONTH STORY will be written by Amy Chu and drawn by Tokitokoro. Readers have seen Nico Minoru's mystical skills grow in recent titles like Strange Academy and Midnight Suns. Now, flashback to her days as a teenage runaway and witness her first meeting with her future ally and mentor, Doctor Strange.



GHOST RIDER #14's AAPI HERITAGE MONTH STORY will be written by Jon Tsuei and drawn by Tadam Gyadu. Fresh off his thrilling adventures in Tiger Divison, Taegukgi, South Korea's greatest super hero, comes to California to investigate a series of mysterious and supernatural deaths that have ties to his past. When a ghostly threat emerges, he'll have to team up with Ghost Rider to take it down!



WOLVERINE #33's AAPI HERITAGE MONTH STORY will be written by award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang, known for his acclaimed work on Shang-Chi, and drawn by Peter Nguyen. Yang will revisit his recent contribution to Shang-Chi's legacy, Sister Dagger. Shang-Chi's fierce younger sister is after a mysterious creature terrorizing the streets of Paris…and so is Wolverine! Witness their daggers and claws cross paths as two of Marvel's deadliest fighters do what they do best!



You can find the four covers from Inhyuk Lee for AAPI Heritage Month below.