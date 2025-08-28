Marvel Announces Daredevil’s Arrival Ahead of Avengers: Endgame Style Event in New Ultimate Universe Special

Marvel’s Ultimate Universe is a world corrupted by the insidious Maker, who stole the destinies of its heroes so he could control the world like a mad god. After he was sealed away outside of time, every book in the Ultimate line focused on the heroes of the world preparing for the villain’s inevitable return, with just two short years both in universe and real time. The Maker is set to wreak havoc on the world once again in the titanic Ultimate Endgame event, but before that, Marvel is going to reveal even more secrets about the Ultimate Universe and one of its still missing heroes, Daredevil, in Ultimate Universe: Two Years In.

Last year, Marvel released another single issue called Ultimate Universe: One Year In, which revealed the fate of the Ultimate Nick Fury and showed us the horrors of the Maker’s Council. This new special promises to show us even more destruction and villainy, but also hope in the form of heroes old and new. Daredevil is one of Marvel’s most popular superheroes, so his fans better be ready to finally see what Ultimate Daredevil is all about.

Gearing Up For the Ultimate Cosmic War

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy are heroes from thousands of years in the future, but their utopia was ripped away from them by the Maker’s actions in the past. Unable to prevent the monster’s actions, they instead decided to travel across time and space to recruit a heroic army to bring him down when he finally escapes his captivity. The 61st century heroes will be coming back to support the Ultimates in the final battle, and they’ll make darn sure that they bring proper fire power to the battle. We don’t know how the character will be introduced, or what role he’ll play, but their adventures will show us the state of the Ultimate Daredevil too.

The Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy are already an awesome concept, taking the space-faring heroes and transforming them into a time-traveling Legion of Super-Heroes-inspired team. The superstar writing duo of Deniz Camp (Ultimates (2025), Absolute Martian Manhunter) and Alex Paknadel (Red Goblin, Cult of the Lamb) are taking the helm, joined by a litany of talented artists from all across the Marvel spectrum.

“For me, each of these year-ending Ultimates specials are an opportunity to reveal more about the universe’s history, and set the path of its future,” Camp told Marvel. “Ultimate Universe: One Year In was about the recent past and near future, but Ultimate Universe: Two Years In is more ambitious; we’ll take you from the birth of humanity to 2000 years into the future where everything has gone wrong. It’s bold, it’s heartfelt, it’s filled with big new ideas and surprising twists on old characters—it’s just what you’ve come to expect from the Ultimate Universe!”

“Getting to write in the Ultimate Universe—especially as it reaches its climax—is so fun, it should be illegal,” Paknadel said. “It’s a license to rethink and reinvent your favorite characters, and Deniz and I have certainly done that here. Like all the best Ultimate versions of these characters, our Daredevil retains the essence of the original—he’s still a something without fear—but he’s been scaled up to a cosmic-level hero. I can’t wait for readers to meet him.”

Ultimate Universe: Two Years In goes on sale Wednesday, December 3rd!