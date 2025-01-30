Eternal Night has fallen over the Marvel Universe, but the heroes of Marvel Rivals are rising on a new variant cover series. In anticipation of April’s Marvel Rivals #1 — which collects the six-issue Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic for the first time in print — Marvel is spotlighting the heroes (and villains) from the free-to-play team-based PvP shooter on the covers adorning upcoming issues of its titles. Five of the 10 just-revealed covers (below) feature Moon Knight, Doctor Strange, Peni Parker and SP//dr, Loki and Hela, and a clash between the timestream-entangled Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Marvel Rivals Variant Cover by Netease Games series will roll out in March, while Marvel Rivals #1 will hit stands in time for Marvel Rivals season 2 in April. The first wave includes Stephen Strange on the cover of Doctor Strange of Asgard #1, Loki and Hela on Immortal Thor #21, and Moon Knight on Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #6.

RELATED: Who Is Marvel’s Dracula, the Villain of Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls?

Peni and her mech SP//dr are featured on the cover of Amazing Spider-Man #69, and the dueling Dooms on One World Under Doom #2, the nine-issue series in which Earth’s new Sorcerer Supreme declares himself Emperor of the World and leader of a United Latveria.

As-yet-unrevealed covers include issues of Avengers #24 (March 19), Psylocke #5 (March 19), Amazing Spider-Man #70 (March 26), Incredible Hulk #23 (March 26), and Doom’s Division #1 (March 26), which sees Luna Snow recruited to the renamed Tiger Division alongside Taegukgi, White Fox, Lady Bright, Mr. Enigma, Gun-R II, and The General.

Doctor Strange of Asgard #1 Marvel Rivals Variant Cover

SORCERER SUPREME NO MORE! Doctor Doom tricked Doctor Strange into surrendering the title of Sorcerer Supreme. Now Doom is ruling the world, and Stephen Strange is…experiencing a bit of an identity crisis. Searching for purpose – and maybe revenge – he travels to Asgard to see if Thor’s kingdom might be looking for a Sorcerer Supreme of its own. Loki’s willing to help, but that help comes with a wicked catch, and Strange quickly realizes that becoming Asgard’s top magical authority is going to be more complicated than he thought. Derek Landy (INFINITY WATCH) joins Carlos Magno (CAPTAIN AMERICA) to send Doctor Strange in a fantastical and ambitious new direction!

On sale: March 5

Immortal Thor #21 Marvel Rivals Variant Cover

THE EXECUTIONER RETURNS! AND THANOS AWAITS… The Odinson stood at a gate in a dark wood. In front of the gate stood Skurge the Executioner, bloodaxe in hand, waiting for the final battle between them. And if Thor won the combat, then behind that same gate stood Utgardhall, and the final death that awaited him – the death he fought for. This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the door into darkness.

On sale: March 5

Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #6 Marvel Rivals Variant Cover

A WRATHFUL GOD! Marc Spector, A.K.A. MOON KNIGHT, has failed! With blood on his hands and a fractured team, Marc faces a sort of confessional with his god KHONSHU – who’s known less for his forgiveness and more for his fists!

On sale: March 5

Amazing Spider-Man #69 Marvel Rivals Variant Cover

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! Spider-Man used the last of the extra lives and is done. True death. The X-Men are fighting among themselves, and Doctors Doom and Strange find the situation unwinnable. Things have never looked more bleak.

On sale: March 12

One World Under Doom #2 Marvel Rivals Variant Cover

Doctor Doom has taken over the world, and Earth’s mightiest heroes have failed twice: first to stop him, and now to overthrow him. But the Fantastic Four know Doom better than anyone, which makes them ideally suited to take on Earth’s new Emperor…except for the fact that he knows THEM just as well. As Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, and Sue and Johnny Storm prepare to face down Doom at the United Nations, Doom pays a secret visit to speak to the only person on Earth who holds both his favor, his respect…and his love. But can Valeria Richards change her uncle’s mind? And if she fails, what will stop Doom from visiting a shocking fate on the Fantastic Four that not even he can undo? And, as the Avengers reel from their losses, the course of the Marvel Universe will change – and Marvel’s First Family won’t be the same!

On sale: March 19

Marvel Rivals #1

Set in Tokyo 2099, the time rift has disrupted the Web of Life and Destiny, leaving the world’s heroes to battle it out over the best way to fix it. One group, led by Peni Parker, wants to plug the Web into Cyberspace to repair it. The other group, led by Spider-Man, favors a more conservative approach of using Chronovium to strengthen the web and allow it to repair itself. The time rift makes rivals out of us all, but which team will overtake the other?

On sale: April 2