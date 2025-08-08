An MCU Hero’s Alternate Identity Is Joining Marvel’s Ultimate Universe

An alternate identity held by a hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is showing up in an unlikely place. The final movies in the MCU’s Infinity Saga pushed Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to their absolute limit. After Thanos snapped half of humanity out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War, the remaining Avengers were left to pick up the pieces. One Avenger who was absent from Infinity War returned in Avengers: Endgame, but audiences learned he spent the time between movies adopting a new persona and carving a bloody path in the criminal underworld. This identity will return in a special one-shot in the Ultimate corner of the Marvel Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ultimate Hawkeye #1, written by Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas and B. Earl, and drawn by artist Michael Sta. Maria, will feature the debut of Ultimate Ronin. Taboo and B. Earl are the duo behind series like Daredevil & Echo and Werewolf by Night, while Sta. Maria is known for his recent work on Sabretooth: The Dead Don’t Talk. Marvel revealed new covers and a first look at September’s Ultimate Hawkeye #1, which includes Ultimate Hawkeye.

Is Clint Barton the Ultimate Ronin?

Instead of Clint Barton being Hawkeye on the Ultimates, that role is filled by a new character named Charli Ramsey. When Iron Lad (Tony Stark) sends Clint Barton a package to activate him as Hawkeye, Clint passes on the offer and tosses it into a trash can. The Hawkeye weapons and costume are found by Charli Ramsey, who uses them in their ongoing quest to take down Roxxon, the company that ravaged their community. After teaming up with Captain America, Charli takes him up on his offer to join the Ultimates.

Ultimate Hawkeye #1 will see Charli go undercover into the deadly villainess Exterminatrix’s twisted world to take it down from the inside. Marvel teases that Hawkeye will have to confront a formidable opponent with whom they share an eerie connection with — the all-new Ultimate Ronin. Ronin’s identity is being kept a secret for now, but we can’t help but wonder if it’s Clint Barton underneath the mask and suit. While Clint gave up being Hawkeye, he could find an evil path as Ronin.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

The first look at Ultimate Hawkeye #1 features Hawkeye letting their arrows flow as they blow up a doorway to enter what looks like an arena. After defeating some fire-breathing lizard creatures, Hawkeye finds themselves in the center of the arena filled with a hungry audience, and Exterminatrix on the loudspeaker. Hawkeye holds what must be an injured wrist, and Exterminatrix introduces Ronin as Hawkeye’s next opponent.

Ultimate Ronin has the same Ronin costume that Clint Barton wore in the main Marvel Universe. While the first look is uncolored, the design of the Ronin suit remains the same. Ronin walks into the arena with only a sword strapped to their back.

“It’s an honor to bring Good Medicine with this Ultimate Hawkeye one-shot!” Taboo said. “Getting a chance to write another book for Marvel is a way for me to channel my creativity and bring positivity and great action-packed storytelling to the world. And this book will be dedicated to my Indigenous relative Jeffrey Veregge.”

Ultimate Hawkeye #1 goes on sale Wednesday, September 24th. Let us know your thoughts on Ultimate Ronin in the comments below!