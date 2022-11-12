Spawn Crosses Over With The Walking Dead and More for 30th Anniversary Variant Covers
Todd McFarlane's Spawn will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its debut (and the launch of publisher Image Comics) with variant covers across 50 Image Comics series in December. These covers are in addition to the upcoming DC variant covers that will celebrate the launch of the Batman/Spawn crossover comic. Image Comics launched in 1992, with the debut issues of McFarlane's Spawn among its very first releases. According to Image, Spawn #1 remains the single-best-selling issue of a creator-owned comic ever selling 1.7 million copies. Spawn has since been Guinness Book of World Records certified as the longest-running creator-owned comic book of all time. Spawn also became an Emmy Award-winning HBO animated series and a live-action film grossing over $ 100 million at the box office.
A variety of Image's top artistic talent created the Spawn anniversary variants. Some covers feature Spawn alongside a character from the book the cover belongs to, and all allow the artist to put their artistic spin on Spawn himself. You can see the 30+ variants revealed thus far below. The participating issues and artists include:
- 3Keys #3 Cover C by David Messina – Diamond Code SEP228055
- 20th Century Men #5 Cover C by S. Morian – Diamond Code SEP228056
- All Against All #1 Cover E by Caspar Wijngaard – Diamond Code SEP228057
- Art Brut #1 Cover B by Martín Morazzo – Diamond Code SEP228253
- Blood Stained Teeth #7 Cover C by Christian Ward – Diamond Code SEP228058
- The Bone Orchard Mythos: Ten Thousand Black Feathers #4 Cover C by Andrea Sorrentino – Diamond Code SEP228059
- Creepshow #4 Cover C by Javi Fernandez – Diamond Code SEP228060
- Dark Ride #3 Cover E by Andrei Bressan & Adriano Lucas – Diamond Code SEP228061
- The Dead Lucky #5 Cover C by French Carlomango – Diamond Code SEP228062
- The Deadliest Bouquet #5 Cover B by Chris Campana & Tom Chu – Diamond Code SEP228063
- The Department of Truth: The Wild Fictions Special Cover B by Martin Simmonds – Diamond Code SEP228117
- Do A Powerbomb #7 Cover C by Daniel Warren Johnson – Diamond Code SEP228064
- Eight Billion Genies #7 Cover C by Ryan Browne – Diamond Code SEP228065
- Flawed #4 Cover B – Diamond Code SEP228066
- Golden Rage #5 by Lauren Knight – Diamond Code SEP228110
- Gospel #2 Cover B by Will Morris – Diamond Code SEP228067
- Hell To Pay #2 Cover C by Will Sliney – Diamond Code SEP228111
- Hexware #1 Cover D by Tim Seeley & Valentina Cuomo – Diamond Code SEP228113
- Hitomi #3 Cover D by wraparound cover by Ashley Wood – Diamond Code SEP228069
- I Hate Fairyland #2 Cover G by Skottie Young – Diamond Code SEP228070
- Ice Cream Man #33 Cover C by Martin Morazzo – Diamond Code SEP228071
- Image! #9 Cover B by John McCrea – Diamond Code SEP228072
- Junkyard Joe #3 Cover E by Gary Frank – Diamond Code SEP228073
- Kaya #3 Cover C by Wes Craig – Diamond Code SEP228074
- Killadelphia #26 Cover D – Diamond Code SEP228114
- Kroma #2 Cover E by Lorenzo De Felici – Diamond Code SEP228075
- Little Monsters #8 Cover C by Dustin Nguyen – Diamond Code SEP228076
- Love Everlasting #5 Cover C by Elsa Charterrier – Diamond Code SEP228077
- Lovesick #3 Cover E by Luana Vecchio – Diamond Code SEP228078
- Manifest Destiny #48 Cover B by Matthew Roberts & Owen Gieni – Diamond Code SEP228079
- Night Club #1 Cover D – Diamond Code SEP228112
- Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog #11 Cover C – Diamond Code SEP228115
- Nocterra: Val Special Cover H by Tony S. Daniel – Diamond Code SEP228080
- Plush #2 Cover D by Daniel Hillyard – Diamond Code SEP228081
- Radiant Black #20 Cover D by Jonathan Glapion – Diamond Code SEP228082
- Radiant Black #20 Cover E by Marcelo Costa – Diamond Code SEP228255
- Radiant Pink #1 Cover D by Emma Kubert – Diamond Code SEP228083
- Rogue Sun #9 Cover C by Marco Renna – Diamond Code SEP228084
- Shirtless Bear Fighter 2 #5 Cover C by Matteo Scalera – Diamond Code SEP228085
- Starhenge #6 Cover F by Liam Sharp – Diamond Code SEP228086
- That Texas Blood #20 Cover C by Jacob Phillips – Diamond Code SEP228087
- Undiscovered Country #22 Cover C by Giuseppe Camuncoli – Diamond Code SEP228088
- Unnatural #5 Cover C by Ennio Bufi & Andrea Meloni – Diamond Code SEP228254
- Vanish #4 Cover K by Ryan Stegman – Diamond Code SEP228089
- Voyagis #2 Cover C by Sumeyye Kesgin – Diamond Code SEP228090
- The Walking Dead Deluxe #52 Cover D by David Finch & Dave McCaig – Diamond Code SEP228091
- The Walking Dead Deluxe #53 Cover F by David Finch & Dave McCaig – Diamond Code SEP228092
- What's The Furthest Place From Here? #9 Cover D by Tyler Boss – Diamond Code SEP228093
McFarlane has recently expanded the Spawn line into the Spawn Universe to include a handful of spinoffs. After co-founding Image, McFarlane launched his toy company, McFarlane Toys, a leader in American action figure manufacturing, which produces Spawn toys. The company also creates licensed toys based on DC, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and others.
The Spawn anniversary variants will release this December. You can see some of them below.