Todd McFarlane's Spawn will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its debut (and the launch of publisher Image Comics) with variant covers across 50 Image Comics series in December. These covers are in addition to the upcoming DC variant covers that will celebrate the launch of the Batman/Spawn crossover comic. Image Comics launched in 1992, with the debut issues of McFarlane's Spawn among its very first releases. According to Image, Spawn #1 remains the single-best-selling issue of a creator-owned comic ever selling 1.7 million copies. Spawn has since been Guinness Book of World Records certified as the longest-running creator-owned comic book of all time. Spawn also became an Emmy Award-winning HBO animated series and a live-action film grossing over $ 100 million at the box office.

A variety of Image's top artistic talent created the Spawn anniversary variants. Some covers feature Spawn alongside a character from the book the cover belongs to, and all allow the artist to put their artistic spin on Spawn himself. You can see the 30+ variants revealed thus far below. The participating issues and artists include:

3Keys #3 Cover C by David Messina – Diamond Code SEP228055

20th Century Men #5 Cover C by S. Morian – Diamond Code SEP228056

All Against All #1 Cover E by Caspar Wijngaard – Diamond Code SEP228057

Art Brut #1 Cover B by Martín Morazzo – Diamond Code SEP228253

Blood Stained Teeth #7 Cover C by Christian Ward – Diamond Code SEP228058

The Bone Orchard Mythos: Ten Thousand Black Feathers #4 Cover C by Andrea Sorrentino – Diamond Code SEP228059

Creepshow #4 Cover C by Javi Fernandez – Diamond Code SEP228060

Dark Ride #3 Cover E by Andrei Bressan & Adriano Lucas – Diamond Code SEP228061

The Dead Lucky #5 Cover C by French Carlomango – Diamond Code SEP228062

The Deadliest Bouquet #5 Cover B by Chris Campana & Tom Chu – Diamond Code SEP228063

The Department of Truth: The Wild Fictions Special Cover B by Martin Simmonds – Diamond Code SEP228117

Do A Powerbomb #7 Cover C by Daniel Warren Johnson – Diamond Code SEP228064

Eight Billion Genies #7 Cover C by Ryan Browne – Diamond Code SEP228065

Flawed #4 Cover B – Diamond Code SEP228066

Golden Rage #5 by Lauren Knight – Diamond Code SEP228110

Gospel #2 Cover B by Will Morris – Diamond Code SEP228067

Hell To Pay #2 Cover C by Will Sliney – Diamond Code SEP228111

Hexware #1 Cover D by Tim Seeley & Valentina Cuomo – Diamond Code SEP228113

Hitomi #3 Cover D by wraparound cover by Ashley Wood – Diamond Code SEP228069

I Hate Fairyland #2 Cover G by Skottie Young – Diamond Code SEP228070

Ice Cream Man #33 Cover C by Martin Morazzo – Diamond Code SEP228071

Image! #9 Cover B by John McCrea – Diamond Code SEP228072

Junkyard Joe #3 Cover E by Gary Frank – Diamond Code SEP228073

Kaya #3 Cover C by Wes Craig – Diamond Code SEP228074

Killadelphia #26 Cover D – Diamond Code SEP228114

Kroma #2 Cover E by Lorenzo De Felici – Diamond Code SEP228075

Little Monsters #8 Cover C by Dustin Nguyen – Diamond Code SEP228076

Love Everlasting #5 Cover C by Elsa Charterrier – Diamond Code SEP228077

Lovesick #3 Cover E by Luana Vecchio – Diamond Code SEP228078

Manifest Destiny #48 Cover B by Matthew Roberts & Owen Gieni – Diamond Code SEP228079

Night Club #1 Cover D – Diamond Code SEP228112

Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog #11 Cover C – Diamond Code SEP228115

Nocterra: Val Special Cover H by Tony S. Daniel – Diamond Code SEP228080

Plush #2 Cover D by Daniel Hillyard – Diamond Code SEP228081

Radiant Black #20 Cover D by Jonathan Glapion – Diamond Code SEP228082

Radiant Black #20 Cover E by Marcelo Costa – Diamond Code SEP228255

Radiant Pink #1 Cover D by Emma Kubert – Diamond Code SEP228083

Rogue Sun #9 Cover C by Marco Renna – Diamond Code SEP228084

Shirtless Bear Fighter 2 #5 Cover C by Matteo Scalera – Diamond Code SEP228085

Starhenge #6 Cover F by Liam Sharp – Diamond Code SEP228086

That Texas Blood #20 Cover C by Jacob Phillips – Diamond Code SEP228087

Undiscovered Country #22 Cover C by Giuseppe Camuncoli – Diamond Code SEP228088

Unnatural #5 Cover C by Ennio Bufi & Andrea Meloni – Diamond Code SEP228254

Vanish #4 Cover K by Ryan Stegman – Diamond Code SEP228089

Voyagis #2 Cover C by Sumeyye Kesgin – Diamond Code SEP228090

The Walking Dead Deluxe #52 Cover D by David Finch & Dave McCaig – Diamond Code SEP228091

The Walking Dead Deluxe #53 Cover F by David Finch & Dave McCaig – Diamond Code SEP228092

What's The Furthest Place From Here? #9 Cover D by Tyler Boss – Diamond Code SEP228093

McFarlane has recently expanded the Spawn line into the Spawn Universe to include a handful of spinoffs. After co-founding Image, McFarlane launched his toy company, McFarlane Toys, a leader in American action figure manufacturing, which produces Spawn toys. The company also creates licensed toys based on DC, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and others.

The Spawn anniversary variants will release this December. You can see some of them below.