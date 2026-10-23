The Original ThunderCats Is Roaring Back to Life in an All-New Comic (& 80s Kids Will Be Thrilled)

The original ThunderCats TV series left fans with an open ending, and after thirty-seven years, fans are finally getting the chance to return to that world with the upcoming comic from Dynamite Entertainment, ThunderCats ’85. This series promises to bring back the classic, Saturday morning cartoon style of action and storytelling, throwing us right back into what could be just another episode, complete with issue one detailing a high-octane fight between Lion-O and his fellow ThunderCats against Mumm-Ra. This first issue drops on January 6, 2027, so be sure to get your pre-order in if you want to catch this awesome return to form for yourself.

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Of course, no comic is complete without a creative team, and Dynamite has put George Kambadais on this project as both writer and artist, and if anyone could bring us back to the world of the original animated series, it would be him. After all, Kambadais has previously worked on Dynamite’s comic adaptations of both Gargoyles and SilverHawks, two other cult-classic cartoons. Of course, the ThunderCats are a bit more than a cult classic, and they definitely deserve this roaring return to form.

New Format, Same Loveable ThunderCats

Image Courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment

The ThunderCats are another iconic ’80s franchise that has stayed with generations of fans long after it ended. They were never quite on the level of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but they weren’t all that far behind, in the grand scheme of things. The original cartoon was created as nothing more than an extra special ad for the toyline, but it wound up becoming an indispensable part of countless childhoods. Personally, I grew up on the 2011 reboot, but that just makes the idea of diving into the original series in comic book form all the more exciting. They are far from the first iconic cartoon to be given the comic book treatment, but they have the chance to leave their mark on a whole new generation.

The ’80s cartoon was famous for its high-octane action and mix of science and classical fantasy elements, and the comic is gearing up to turn everything up to eleven. Dynamite promises that every panel is engineered to build the action, meaning that Lion-O’s first battle with Mumm-Ra in decades is going to be even more explosive than the cartoon ever delivered. Of course, the main purpose of a series like this is to recapture the spirit of the original while giving us something only a comic book could.

Obviously, the pacing and direction might seem a tad different, but these compromises do mean more of the great characters, so a bit of sacrifice is worth it. Especially considering that this is a series made with decades of ideas and developments in the franchise that it can pull from. If you’re a fan with any doubts about the new take on the iconic cats, just take a look at the covers below, which more than prove that this series is pulling out all the stops to capture the vibe of the original.

Once again, the first issue by Dynamite Entertainment drops on January 6, 2027, so be sure to pre-order your copy soon!

What was your introduction to the ThunderCats? Let us know in the comments below!