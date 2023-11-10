The World of David the Gnome Meets David Lynch in Mad Cave Studios' The Mushroom Knight (Exclusive)

Mad Cave Studios is jumping into the world of the fantastical in a new series titled The Mushroom Knight, and we've got all your exclusive details right here! The Mushroom Knight is described as David the Gnome meets David Lynch, which is a combo that is incredibly compelling on its own, and the series is also the debut title from Pacific Northwest writer and artist Oliver Bly. The Mushroom Knight follows a faerie mushroom who is on a quest to save his magical woodland kingdom, and along the way he meets a young girl from Philadelphia who is also on a quest, though her quest is to find her lost dog. An alliance is formed, and as a result, reality will be challenged, and it sounds like quite the adventure

You can check out the full cover below, and while we don't have a firm release date yet, the new graphic novel will hit stores in March of 2024. The idea for this series has been percolating for quite some time for Bly, and now it is finally a reality.

"At the crossroads of pop art, ecology, esotericism, and fable, a tiny thing has sprouted from the topsoil. That thing is The Mushroom Knight – a graphic novel that has incubated for a very long time in the cavern of my imagination... a Mad Cave, indeed," said Oliver Bly.

"It is with ecstatic gratitude that I invite the reader to follow me on a weird and wild path into the deep dark woods, where worlds both seen and unseen have a curious tale to tell us about the ecosystems of our planet, and the ecosystems of our innermost beings. I feel a deep sense of beauty and curiosity in this place. I look forward to sharing it with you." You can find the official description for the series below.

"A chivalrous faerie mushroom embarks on a quest to uncover a clandestine threat that has brought calamity to his magical woodland kingdom. An adolescent girl from northwest Philadelphia desperately searches for her lost dog. As their destinies coalesce, a whimsical friendship forms. But peril is nigh, and their respective journeys threaten to challenge the foundation of their realities... and reality itself."

The Mushroom Knight hits comic stores in March of 2024. Let us know what you think of the new series in the comments, and as always you can talk all things comics with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!