Time Runs Out For Spider-Gwen and Spider-Girl in Spider-Man: Incursions First Look [EXCLUSIVE]

The Marvel universe had a major shakeup in 2015’s Secret Wars. Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic’s crossover saw the destruction of multiple universes — including the Ultimate Universe and saw Miles Morales make his way into the main universe, Earth-616. But before Secret Wars, there was the “Time Runs Out” storyline and this fall, Marvel is returning to that era with their Incursions one-shots, offering up untold stories from that time. In December, we’ll get a glimpse at what happens when Earth-65 and Earth-982 collide and Ghost-Spider meets Spider-Girl — and ComicBook has an exclusive first look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The book is the second in the Incursions one-shots that kicks off with X-Men: Incursions #1 arriving on November 18th. Written by Christos Gage with art by Ron Lim, Spider-Man: Incursions #1 arrives on December 9th and is already being teased as an event that change the web of the Spider-Verse forever — and from the looks of things, that’s certainly going to be the case.

Gwen Stacy and Mayday Parker Collide in Spider-Man: Incursions #1

While we don’t have dialogue in this first look (that would be spoilers!) there is a bit to unpack. It almost looks like Spider-Girl is breaking Spider-Gwen out of a facility — but it also looks like that not be the only person or people being sprung from wherever Gwen is being held. In addition to that we also get a glimpse of Mayday and her family enjoying some time at the park, at least until the job of being a hero calls.

We currently don’t know a lot about what to expect from Spider-Man: Incursions #1. This is the official description of the book from Marvel: “Spider-Gwen vs. Spider-Girl! Gwen Stacy the Ghost-Spider meets Mayday Parker, A.K.A. Spider-Girl, when Earth-65 and Earth-982 collide! The web of the Spider-Verse will never be the same!” It’s admittedly vague, but Marvel fans are sure to be excited. Mayday Parker in particular is a popular character and it’s been a few years since we’ve seen her — specifically in the End of the Spider-Verse storyline. Seeing the character return for this one-shot has Spider fans hyped, especially to see her face off with Spider-Gwen.

But Spider-Man: Incursions #1 is just one of the exciting crossovers that will see iconic characters from different corners of Marvel collide. X-Men: Incursions #1 will see the House of M intersect with Days of Future Past, while X-Men ’92: Incursions #1 will pit the X-Men animated universes against one another, specifically the iconic ‘90s animated heroes and the 2000s animated X-Men: Evolution characters. It’s ultimately shaping up to be a cool way to revisit the days before one of Marvel’s most iconic events — and we can’t wait to see more.

Spider-Man: Incursions #1 goes on sale from Marvel Comics on December 9th.